/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

The positive rate narrative for bank shares is over

UK banks have a healthy solvency position, but are they worth owning shares in?
The positive rate narrative for bank shares is over
March 22, 2023
  • UK banks have a healthy solvency position 
  • Positivity on rising rates undone by wider turmoil

Sentiment in markets has yo-yoed based on the reading of policymakers’ intentions but, as investors in Credit Suisse (US:CS) found out, the powers that be are prepared to force a few ragged haircuts along the way. As part of the stricken bank’s state-engineered merger with UBS (US:UBS), investors in its additional tier one capital (AT1), were unceremoniously told to swallow a write-off.

The law of unintended consequences was already to blame for a series of banking failures that started with Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) woes. Aggressive interest rate hikes passed off as positive for lenders (as rates go up banks widen the spread between what they charge borrowers and pay depositors, thus increasing profits), also affected the mark-to-market value of assets creating liability-matching and then liquidity issues.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data