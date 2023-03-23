Is the US the answer in the search for income?

Maybe the UK isn’t really the rundown backwater it seems to be on a grey winter’s day with a chill in the air and public sector strikes on the ground; or, at least, not yet. Even so, the sense of decline is palpable and this extends to the City in general and to London’s stock market in particular.

It’s not just that the number of listed securities is in decline. Indeed, depending on how you look at it, the numbers haven’t actually dropped. In the 1960s, approaching 4,000 UK and Irish companies had a listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). By the early 2000s, that number was down to about 1,500 (although another 1,000 or so had a quotation on Aim). That spelled decline. Yet by contrast, today the LSE claims listings for more than 4,500 equity instruments (although about 2,400 of those are exchange-traded funds). Throw in listings for another 11,000 bonds plus various species of securities exotica and you might have the impression of a thriving market.

The number of FTSE All-Share constituents has fallen

Yet there is little escaping the notion that the number of seriously investable shares among the 2,000 with quotes on either the main market or on Aim is dropping. Perhaps the best proof of this is that the constituent numbers of the FTSE All-Share index, London’s benchmark index, are down to 580. Go back to the mid-1990s, for instance, and the figure was close to 900.

This feeling of decline is the inescapable one Bearbull gets whenever the search is on for candidates for the Bearbull Income Portfolio. The problem is the dearth of anything new. The ones that turn up, with a depressing inevitability, are the same old culprits; the same mix of retailers, construction industry stocks and financials that turned up last year and the year before that.

Hence last week’s sortie into Aim to review the performance of a collection of 16 high-yield stocks that had been assembled into a quick-and-easy portfolio. It is feasible that some of the 16 could find their way into the Bearbull portfolio. Long-time IC favourite James Halstead (JHD), in particular, is worth a close look. However, increasingly my feeling is that the net needs to be cast wider.

Sure, equity investing in overseas markets is generally a miserable chore, far more rewarding in theory than in practice. This is especially so if income investing is the name of the game since dividends become far more important and collecting dividends from overseas companies – and, in particular, managing withholding taxes – can be a nightmare. Nor should investors expect much help from their broker or platform provider. As this magazine said in an article about claiming back withholding tax (Investors' Chronicle, 26 October 2018), it “is a minority sport in which they (the brokers) don’t participate. They can’t or won’t help”.

The US offers high-quality equities

That said, there are two countries that are an exception to that rule and, happily, one of them – the US – offers the world’s biggest collection of high-quality equities. Assuming an investor has completed an up-to-date W-8BEN form, then even a mildly competent manager can ensure that the dividends received for holdings in US or Canadian companies are paid before taxes. True, that sentence needs qualifying. There is still a withholding tax on dividends that few can escape (at a rate of 15 per cent for US stocks and 10 per cent for Canadian ones). That even applies to holdings wrapped in an Isa, but not to holdings in a Sipp, where dividends can be received gross.

Of course, the easy way to invest in North America is via a fund. But that route is more difficult if the game is income investing since the phrase ‘income investing in the US’ is a borderline oxymoron. Call it a cultural thing but, for whatever reason, the US investment industry has never seen dividend distribution as a core part of equity investing in the way the UK industry does. So compare the dividend yield on US and UK shares. While the FTSE All-Share index currently yields 3.6 per cent, its US equivalent, the S&P 500, yields less than half that – 1.7 per cent. True, that is partly a function of the higher rating on US shares. Even so, on average S&P-component companies distribute 31 per cent of net profit as dividends whereas their All-Share equivalents pay out 53 per cent.

For those choosing the funds route, the simplest way must surely be via an exchange-traded fund. For example, the London-listed iShares MSCI USA Quality Dividends (QDIV) aims to do what its title suggests by tracking an index of US blue chips. Its biggest holdings are Microsoft (US:MSFT) and Apple (US:AAPL), but below those is a host of iconic US corporate names, such as Johnson & Johnson (US:JNJ) and Merck (US:MRK). True, the dividend yield on offer is no great shakes (2.3 per cent based on the past 12 months’ dividends), but at least the fund has kept pace with the total return on the MSCI USA Large Cap index since its launch in 2014, so think of it as back-stop holding.

Slightly more complex would be to choose an actively managed fund that focuses on both high yield and North America. Within the range of closed-end funds that’s quite a big ask. Table 1 suggests four possibilities, although only one of them majors on that region, the £394mn North American Income Trust (NAIT), which has 95 per cent of its assets in North America, almost all of which are in US companies. The trouble is, as the table shows, its performance leaves something to be desired. Not for nothing is its share price discount to net asset value the widest of the four. Hopefully, the trust’s superior performance in the past 12 months is a sign of things to come, but who knows?

TABLE 1: AN ACTIVELY-MANAGED SOLUTION Share price performance (%) Price (p) NAV (p) Premium/discount (%) % assets in N. Am Div Yield (%) Mkt Cap (£mn) -1 yr -3 yrs -5 yrs Biggest North American holdings North American Income Trust 281 306 -8.2 95 3.8 394 20 5 14 Baker Hughes, CVS Health, Merck Murray International 1,302 1,299 0.2 25 4.3 1,628 13 3 3 Philip Morris, Broadcom, Bristol-Myers JPMorgan Global Growth & Income 444 445 -0.3 69 3.8 1,436 3 33 48 Microsoft, Amazon, Marrriott Henderson International Income 174 177 -1.9 34 4.2 340 5 9 6 Microsoft, Merck, Cisco Systems S&P 500 3,952 - - - 1.7 - 12 62 100 - Source: FactSet, Co fact sheets

Of the other three, only the £1.4bn JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trust (JGGI) has a substantial proportion of its investments in North America (69 per cent). It also comes with outperformance of its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index and – like the other trusts in the table – a proper high yield on its shares.

If we’ve left the most interesting until last that’s because we need to discuss US-listed high-yield stocks, such as those in Table 2, in more detail in the coming weeks. Sure, those 15 in the table are a motley collection. They are there not just because their high yield makes them income portfolio possibilities but because their lousy share price performance contributes to the high yield. Even over the past five years their average price is down 19 per cent while the S&P 500 index has risen almost 50 per cent. On the other hand, both collectively and individually each could afford to pay the dividends that generate the yield. So perhaps they should be taken seriously.

TABLE 2: IS THERE LIFE IN THESE DOGS? Share price Latest ($) -1 yr (% ch) -3 yrs (% ch) -5 yrs (% ch) Div Yield (%) Pay-out ratio PE ratio Mkt Cap ($mn) Industry Verizon Communications 36.79 -29 -40 -30 7.1 51 7.8 154,514 Major Telecommunications Walgreens Boots Alliance 32.91 -35 -36 -60 5.8 38 7.0 28,385 Drugstore Chains 3M Company 103.02 -42 -42 -56 5.8 59 11.8 56,713 Industrial Conglomerates LyondellBasell Industries 84.68 -8 -10 -23 5.6 40 7.0 27,605 Chemicals: Specialty International Paper Co 34.06 -28 -22 -38 5.4 39 7.3 11,924 Containers/Packaging Paramount Global 19.7 -35 -53 -67 4.9 60 10.5 12,952 Broadcasting Invesco 15.56 -32 -13 -57 4.8 49 12.1 7,076 Investment Managers NRG Energy 31.48 -27 -21 11 4.8 27 6.2 7,233 Electric Utilities Best Buy 76.73 -23 -9 5 4.8 56 13.5 16,978 Electronics/Appliance Stores Seagate Technology 61.05 -31 30 58 4.6 38 9.4 12,606 Computer Peripherals Phillips 66 94.72 31 -15 -6 4.4 16 4.5 44,768 Oil Refining/Marketing Pfizer 40.1 -32 8 17 4.1 29 9.4 225,325 Pharmaceuticals: Major WestRock 27.07 -46 -26 -52 4.1 28 8.6 6,893 Containers/Packaging Eastman Chemical CO 79.22 -34 0 -14 4.0 48 12.8 9,411 Chemicals: Major Diversified HP 28.04 -8 61 30 3.7 33 9.1 27,623 Computer Processing Hardware Average -25 -13 -19 4.9 41 9.1 - S&P 500 3951.57 -17 22 48 - - - - Source: FactSet

Some seem to be a reflection of similarly struggling UK high-yield stocks – Verizon (US:VZ) for Vodafone (VOD), or Pfizer (US:PFE) for GSK (GSK), the former Glaxo. Others do an impersonation of formerly great companies – 3M (US:MMM), HP (US:HPQ) or Eastman Chemical Co (US:EMN). And almost all of the 15 might qualify as old dogs. But is there life in some of them? That’s the question to be answered.

bearbull@ft.com