Jadestone Energy tallies up Montara closure hit

Jadestone Energy (JSE) made it through 2022 with a healthy balance sheet and sales only slightly behind the year before. This is a low bar for an energy company given the price environment, but the Asia-Pacific-focused producer had to shut down its key oilfield, Montara, in August, and only brought it back into production last month. This was due to a leak in a ballast tank, just two months after a storage tank leak. The authorities are on high alert as Montara, under previous ownership, was the site of one of Australia’s worst oil spills, in 2009.