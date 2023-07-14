HICL vs IPP: Which infrastructure trust should you buy?

IPP and HICL Infrastructure have been hit by higher rates

Their allocations are changing as public partnerships become less attractive

International Public Partnerships continues to grow its dividend

A popular asset class until last year, infrastructure has fallen out of favour quite spectacularly as interest rates rise and investors worry about the impact on net asset values (NAV). While it might be some time before a rally arrives, funds in this sector still have much to recommend them for the long term, including high yields, good levels of inflation linkage and government-backed revenues.

Sector giants International Public Partnerships (INPP) and HICL Infrastructure (HICL) have hardly ever been this cheap, but choosing between them isn't a simple task. As the chart below shows, over the past five years their performances have been similar, although HICL Infrastructure did better at times during 2022.