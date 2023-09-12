Dowlais buoyed by new business prospects

Surge in new orders

Sizeable discount to book value

You could say that Dowlais Group (DWL) came into being after Melrose Industries (MRO) decided to abandon its status as a “turnaround” specialist. In truth, the group’s latest incarnation can be traced back to 2018, and Melrose’s marquee deal to acquire GKN, one of the UK’s oldest engineering firms. At the time of the deal, a parliamentary committee grilled Melrose’s bosses about the future of the UK engineering industry and national security implications – concerns that have subsequently become all too familiar given private equity raids on the defence sector.