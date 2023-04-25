Turbocharge your pension with this loophole

Employers can make contributions that take the total value of annual contributions to your pension above the value of your earnings

This is particularly useful if you are self-employed

The contribution has to be of a reasonable level relative to your role in the company

The amount you can contribute to a pension while still receiving tax relief is usually restricted by the annual allowance of £60,000 or the value of your earnings in that tax year, whichever is less. But if you earn less than £60,000 a year, there are some circumstances in which your employer can tax efficiently make a pension contribution that takes the total value of contributions above the value of your earnings that year. This can be particularly useful if you are self-employed, or if your earnings and pension contributions tend to fluctuate.

If you own your business, employer pension contributions can be offset against corporation tax as a business expense. And contributions can be a more cost-effective way to remunerate employees or yourself, for instance if you’re a director of a limited company and pay the contributions into your own pension fund as an employer contribution. This is because, unlike with a salary, there are no employer National Insurance contributions to pay on pension contributions.