12 Aim stocks pass all nine quality tests this month, a whopping 77 companies pass at least seven.

37 main market companies score at least 7/9 on our screen.

Freedom day may have been postponed but the UK’s junior stock market is showing plenty of cause for optimism with 12 companies passing all nine of our quality shares tests.

Boohoo Group (BOO) is still one of our screen-toppers but the company has continued to face uncomfortable questions about its supply chain management and ethics.