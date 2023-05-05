Investment trusts: a discount play on AI and biotech trends

Is it time to buy in for a next bioscience surge?

AI hype on a discount

Nobody in their right mind would want to revisit 2020-21, but two stock market sectors in particular would surely like to resume the upward trajectory they saw in the depths of the pandemic. Over the past 18 months, healthcare and tech have sold off, but now our screen is flagging specialist trusts that are cheap relative to their history.

This could be exciting times, particularly for technology as we sit on the cusp of innovation surges in fields like AI and biosciences - two topics our featured trusts this month give exposure to. Often in the case of technology you can expect hyperbole to get baked into prices way ahead of tangible outcomes but thanks to the generally tough back-drop for markets, animal spirits are somewhat subdued, which may be good news for investors looking to sensibly build positions.