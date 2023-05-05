/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment trusts

Investment trusts: a discount play on AI and biotech trends

It's a different world but you can still use trusts to your advantage
Investment trusts: a discount play on AI and biotech trends
May 5, 2023
  • Is it time to buy in for a next bioscience surge? 
  • AI hype on a discount

Nobody in their right mind would want to revisit 2020-21, but two stock market sectors in particular would surely like to resume the upward trajectory they saw in the depths of the pandemic. Over the past 18 months, healthcare and tech have sold off, but now our screen is flagging specialist trusts that are cheap relative to their history.

This could be exciting times, particularly for technology as we sit on the cusp of innovation surges in fields like AI and biosciences - two topics our featured trusts this month give exposure to. Often in the case of technology you can expect hyperbole to get baked into prices way ahead of tangible outcomes but thanks to the generally tough back-drop for markets, animal spirits are somewhat subdued, which may be good news for investors looking to sensibly build positions. 

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Small-cap research reports detail exciting growth or undervalued opportunities
  • Rankings, fresh fund ideas, reviews and analysis in our investment trust reports
  • Comment on companies flagged by UK main stock market, Aim and the US S&P 500 index screens
  • Stock screens looking for shares that could potentially deliver significant compounded returns over time
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data