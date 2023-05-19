The aviation recovery story flying under investors' radars

Air travel demand is recovering strongly.

16 per cent dividend yield.

57 per cent discount to spot net asset value (NAV).

The airline industry nose-dived during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the sector is set to return to profit in a major way this year. Industry-wide revenue is forecast to bounce back to 93 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, buoyed by strong growth in international travel and the re-opening of China’s borders. This is good news for Asian airlines in the region and none more so than Dubai-backed Emirates Airlines. It’s also good news for a UK aircraft leasing fund that holds 50 per cent of its fleet with the Middle Eastern airline and that offers investors an eye-catching 16 per cent dividend yield and a deep value buying opportunity.

Despite economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures on fares, air passenger travel continues to gain momentum.