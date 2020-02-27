Market Outlook: Japanese lady gets coronavirus again

Reuters reports that a lady who works as a tour bus guide in Osaka was confirmed as having the coronavirus yesterday when she reported having a sore throat and chest pains. She was originally diagnosed with the condition in late January and discharged on the 1st February. This brings the total number of cases in Japan to 186 on top of the 704 people on the cruise ship in Yokohama harbour; 7 have died of which 4 were originally on the liner.

