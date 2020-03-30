Covid-19: a new frontier for vaccine development

Frontier IP (FIPP:58p), a company that provides a range of commercialisation services to university spin-outs in return for ‘free equity’ stakes, has produced eye-catching first half results. The fair value of its investment portfolio increased by 25 per cent to £17.1m, buoyed by £3m of unrealised investment gains, to deliver a two-thirds rise in pre-tax profits to £2.1m, lift EPS by almost half to 4.66p. Net asset value of £23.6m (46.6p per share) was up 20 per cent on the same six-month period of 2018.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe