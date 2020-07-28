Market Outlook: Gold headed for $2,000, Europe steady, AstraZeneca, Greggs, Virgin Money & more

It is almost self-fulfilling now. Gold appears to be headed for $2,000 an ounce in the not too distant future after setting a new intra-day high of $1980 overnight as dollar weakness and fears over the US economy prompt investors to seek further insurance in the yellow metal.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register