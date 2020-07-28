Market Outlook: Gold headed for $2,000, Europe steady, AstraZeneca, Greggs, Virgin Money & more

It is almost self-fulfilling now. Gold appears to be headed for $2,000 an ounce in the not too distant future after setting a new intra-day high of $1980 overnight as dollar weakness and fears over the US economy prompt investors to seek further insurance in the yellow metal.
