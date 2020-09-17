MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

Investments for the new ‘normal’

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

I had an interesting call this morning with Tony Dalwood, chief executive of Gresham House (GHE:720p), a fund manager specialising in renewable energy generation, solar power, wind, forestry, infrastructure funds and public and private equity investment strategies. The focus on these key markets also highlights the group’s strong ESG (environmental, social, and governance) credentials which are attracting decent fund flows.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. On the technology beat

  2. Small-cap value buys

  3. Exploit a private equity valuation anomaly

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    On the technology beat

  2. Education 

    Gareth Bale: Tottenham to Madrid and a lesson in prudent accounting

  3. Taking Stock 

    The surest investment in electric motoring

  4. Comment 

    BP sees the writing on the wall

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Small-cap value buys

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

On the technology beat

Two technology service companies are lowly rated, and unjustifiably so.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Small-cap value buys

Two small-cap companies are generating cash flow and profits, factors that investors are undervaluing

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Exploit a private equity valuation anomaly

Shares in the best performing private equity fund are priced 30 per cent below book value even though it is cashed up to make new investments, and adopts a conservative approach to valuations

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Regaining control

Two lowly rated small-caps are navigating the Covid-19 crisis far better than the market is giving them credit

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Manufacturing gains

Three constituents of Simon Thompson’s annual Bargain Shares Portfolios are trading resiliently through the Covid-19 crisis, and are well positioned to continue to prosper.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

Phil Oakley 

Why investors should prioritise growth over value

Without growth or the prospect of it many investments fail to pay off, no matter how cheap they are

Phil Oakley

The Trader 

AB Dynamics and the importance of flexibility

AB Dynamics and the importance of flexibility

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: Sep 21 - 25

Next week will bring signs that the post-lockdown recovery is losing momentum.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks weak post-Fed, Bank of England, OPEC+ meetings, Next, Playtech & more

Market Outlook: Stocks weak post-Fed, Bank of England, OPEC+ meetings, Next, Playtech & more

Comment 

BP sees the writing on the wall

If the energy major thinks demand for its key product may have already peaked, there can be no question of its choice to pivot

Alex Newman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now