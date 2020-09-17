Investments for the new ‘normal’

I had an interesting call this morning with Tony Dalwood, chief executive of Gresham House (GHE:720p), a fund manager specialising in renewable energy generation, solar power, wind, forestry, infrastructure funds and public and private equity investment strategies. The focus on these key markets also highlights the group’s strong ESG (environmental, social, and governance) credentials which are attracting decent fund flows.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
On the technology beat
Two technology service companies are lowly rated, and unjustifiably so.
Simon Thompson