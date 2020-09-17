Investments for the new ‘normal’

I had an interesting call this morning with Tony Dalwood, chief executive of Gresham House (GHE:720p), a fund manager specialising in renewable energy generation, solar power, wind, forestry, infrastructure funds and public and private equity investment strategies. The focus on these key markets also highlights the group’s strong ESG (environmental, social, and governance) credentials which are attracting decent fund flows.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe