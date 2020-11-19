MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: What to do during a pandemic: DIY, order stuff online and drink?

Market Outlook: What to do during a pandemic: DIY, order stuff online and drink?

By Neil Wilson

What to do during a pandemic? B&Q owner Kingfisher has done well out of the pandemic as consumers have found reasons and savings to tart up their homes and gardens. Q3 numbers suggest the trend has not waned, but it may not persist at these levels for much longer. Total group sales rose 17.6 per cent to £3.5bn, with like-for-like sales +12.6 per cent. Home doer-uppers were the driver with B&Q LFLs +24 per cent on constant currency basis, whilst trade desks at Screwfix saw sales at +12.8 per cent on the same basis. Total UK & Ireland sales +19.9 per cent compared with +19.2 per cent in France, +7.5 per cent in Poland, +10.6 per cent in Romania and +18.1 per cent in Iberia. Whilst uncertainty over Covid-19 and the impact of temporary lockdown restrictions in most of its markets continue to limit the near-term visibility, management feel that consumers’ “renewed focus on homes” is supportive for sales. Whilst this may be true in the near-term, shares have already handsomely since the March lows and sales momentum is unlikely to continue through 2021 as vaccines enable a return to more normal activities. KGF may have experienced a significant pull-forward in demand that won’t continue. Shares declined almost 4 per cent in early trade before paring losses to track –2 per cent. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Boring SigmaRoc could be about to get exciting

  2. Market Outlook: Is the reopening trade already over, RSA, Halfords & more

  3. Market Outlook: Stocks ease, Tesla leaps, OPEC eyes extending cuts, easyJet & more

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Four tech companies with high growth potential

  2. Stock Screens 

    Six Genuine Growth stocks

  3. Shares 

    Is the RSA takeover a done deal?

  4. The Big Theme 

    Renewable energy offers reliable income – at a price

  5. Results 

    SSE looks to greener pastures

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Boring SigmaRoc could be about to get exciting

Michael Taylor explains why unexciting companies with great potential often sit undiscovered on the Aim market, and could be a great source of trading profits

Boring SigmaRoc could be about to get exciting

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Is the reopening trade already over, RSA, Halfords & more

Market Outlook: Is the reopening trade already over, RSA, Halfords & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks ease, Tesla leaps, OPEC eyes extending cuts, easyJet & more

Market Outlook: Stocks ease, Tesla leaps, OPEC eyes extending cuts, easyJet & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets continue enjoying vaccine rush, Vodafone, Diploma & more

Market Outlook: Markets continue enjoying vaccine rush, Vodafone, Diploma & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets at a crossroads

Market Outlook: Markets at a crossroads

More from Comment

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: Nov 23 - 27

Next week will bring us news of how much economic damage the second national lockdown is doing.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Phil Oakley 

Frontier Developments Investments are well placed to pay off

The video games developer has laid the foundations for significant growth over the next few years

Phil Oakley

Simon Thompson 

Four tech companies with high growth potential

Simon Thompson taps into climate change, 5G, cyber security, mobile payment platforms and more with a quartet of technology companies

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

Boring SigmaRoc could be about to get exciting

Boring SigmaRoc could be about to get exciting

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Is the reopening trade already over, RSA, Halfords & more

Market Outlook: Is the reopening trade already over, RSA, Halfords & more

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now