Market Outlook: Crunch time for the dollar as US markets shut for Thanksgiving, Aviva, Boohoo & more

With US markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, the focus is on today’s European session as markets continue to track this reflation/reopening trade to see whether it’s got further to run. We’ve seen the second-largest 3-week inflow into value on record - Dec 2019 was the biggest, but didn’t pan out too well. At the open, the main bourses lack any real direction and were treading water in the first hour. They may not offer much movement without the steer from Wall Street – usually Thanksgiving is a good excuse to hit the pub early for City traders. The FTSE 100 opened above 6,400 after yesterday’s weaker session but struggled to find buyers above this level and quickly turned lower. Ex-dividend factors account for 5.5pts. The FTSE 100 has massively underperformed global equities, and has the best 2021 expected dividend yield (4 per cent) of all major stock markets: it ought to be due to catch up if you buy into the reopening trade vis-à-vis energy, financials and value.

