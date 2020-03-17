MenuSearch

William Hill suspends dividend in coronavirus warning

By Alex Janiaud

William Hill (WMH) has scrapped its dividend and warned of a possible £110m hit to profits in response to the abandonment of elite sporting events. The 86-year old gambling company generated 53 per cent of its 2019 revenues from sports betting.

