Will the Facebook boycott have any impact?

Facebook’s (US:FB) shares tumbled on Friday, finishing the day down more than 8 per cent at $216. This came as telecommunications giant Verizon (US:VZ) and consumer goods group Unilever (ULVR) joined a growing list of more than 90 companies that have already, or plan to, temporarily stop advertising on the social network.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe