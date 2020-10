Centamin (CEY) announced at the start of October its expected production for 2020 would drop by around 50,000 ounces (oz) because an unstable section of the Sukari mine openpit had to be avoided. This is worth around $96m (£75m) at Wednesday’s gold price of $1,913/oz.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe