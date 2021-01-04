Lessons from History: The Watershed

Media regulators regularly step in to protect children

Social media companies should beware their own

In 1962, the BBC Handbook recognised “the dangers of corruption by television through violence or through triviality”. This led to the Television Act of 1964 and the birth of ‘the watershed’, which sought to protect children by delaying unsuitable programmes until after 9pm. The policy has been adopted throughout the world, although with slightly varying definitions. Australia has the world’s earliest bedtime, according to a study of global sleep patterns, and have consequently set their watershed at 7:30pm. By contrast, the Italians set a 10:30pm watershed due to their traditionally later evening meal.

As well as the programmes themselves, advertisements for junk food, alcohol and gambling are carefully monitored and disallowed from all child-oriented channels, while films and video games with an 18 rating are not featured on any channel before the watershed.

Historically, there has been an open discussion between viewers and the UK government regarding the best possible protection for children watching television. This is enabled by Ofcom, the UK government-approved communications regulator. In 2018 Ofcom investigated 56,000 audience complaints and reviewed around 8,200 hours of footage and audio.

There have inevitably been some famous slip-ups, which have landed the BBC with a torrent of complaints. In 1976, Bill Grundy’s live interview with a punk rock band was infamously littered with profanities (with hindsight perhaps Grundy should have rethought the live element of his interview on learning that the band's name was the Sex Pistols). According to Ofcom research, soap operas are the type of programme to attract the greatest concern among parents; such as a 2011 episode of the BBC's EastEnders featuring a gang attack resulting in Honey Mitchell going into premature labour. ITV has also faced its fair share of criticism, most recently following dance group Diversity’s politicised performance on Britain’s Got Talent.

But many of the 24,000 who deemed Diversity’s anti-racism message inappropriate for family viewing will have been happy to give their 10-year-olds a portal to mental health problems, extremist indoctrination and sexual exploitation this Christmas – a smart phone.

In the UK, the average age a child receives a smart phone is just 10 years old. Unlike with TV, there is no watershed with the internet and the only obstacle to creating a social media account is clicking a button confirming you have reached the wise old age of 13. Indeed, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and most other platforms regard 13 as an age suitably prepared for potential exposure to online grooming and extremist propaganda. Perhaps they have based their research on the fact that a 12-year-old fought in the Battle of the Somme? But the harsh reality, which has apparently escaped Silicon Valley, is that 13-year-olds are increasingly victimised by cyber predators, while thousands younger than that have, unsurprisingly, managed to dodge the weak security.

The UK police recorded more than 10,000 online child sex crimes in a year for the first time in September 2020 and 70 per cent of those communications took place on a Facebook-owned app. And it is not just abuse from paedophiles that is proving damaging; it’s more commonly abuse from the social media culture itself. A recent Netflix documentary, The Social Dilemma, publicised the statistic that US suicide rates for children aged 10–14 years jumped by 178 per cent between 2007 and 2017. The documentary did not shy away from the fact that this rapid increase coincides with the creation of the ‘like’ button. The vulnerable position of children has only been exacerbated by recent lockdowns, which have brought about an increase in the time children are spending online. Essentially children have been sheltering from a two-week physical illness, only to contract a mental health illness that might last decades.

In recent months platforms have recognised their shortcomings in child security and have made changes. TikTok has released the new family pairing feature, which allows parents to block children from carrying out searches and prevent strangers from seeing their posts. Netflix’s new update includes PIN-protected profiles and the ability to look at viewing history. Facebook continues to push its Messenger Kids app, designed for younger audiences as a safer platform. These changes carry the illusion of meeting public demand for better safety, but could in fact be accused of further embracing young audiences.

Social media platforms must tread carefully and regulators – which are already circulating – should not shy away from protecting children from the threats of the media.