Lessons from History: On Abba and shareholder capitalism

- Swedish politicians once wanted to hand company shares to workers – before Abba stepped in to campaign against the plans
- More leftwing lawmakers have failed to introduce similar policies in recent years, but after the Covid-19 crisis these ideas could become more mainstream
Genus continues to outperform
Genus' scarcity value means its shares are expensive, but long-term investors could still do well from owning them
Phil Oakley