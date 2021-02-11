Lessons from history: France’s wealth tax did more harm than good

- The UK government is pondering ways of plugging the country's post-Covid deficit
- History suggests a wealth tax is not the answer
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
The Analyst
Judges Scientific: A fine example of buy and build
Judges Scientific has bought good companies at great prices and kept them growing. This is an excellent business with a price tag to match but one that may still reward patient long-term investors.
Phil Oakley