Investment trust picks for growth and value

For many investors, investment trusts’ main attraction – and the main difference between them and open-ended investment companies (Oeics) – is income. But there are also reasons to look to this sector for growth and/or value.

It is typically more difficult to see attractions (versus Oeics) when looking for growth, especially with more mainstream equity-focused funds. That said, there are always the advantages of typically lower costs, the ability to gear the portfolio and the chance to invest in something that is otherwise unattainable, offering more risk but potentially higher returns. The best options for growth in the trust arena right now may be in the real estate investment trust (Reit) sector, which we covered in our last article.

Discounts

To begin, it is important to say something about trust discounts to net asset value (NAV). There has been a fairly undiscerning hit to the investment trust sector in the past year, with many well-managed and strongly performing funds being tarred with the same negative brush as less robust offerings. This has pushed a number of trust discounts to levels not seen since the global financial crisis, a position broker Peel Hunt characterises as a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Some trusts are cheap for a reason, but others – especially in the alternative assets category – look to have seen negative sentiment towards risk overwhelm fundamentals.

This hammering is a phenomenon that is fairly uniform across the trust sector - but does it create a buying opportunity or just a trading one? The buying opportunity is a cheap entry point for attractive long-term returns, while the trading opportunity is more about making a quick buck. Uniformly above-average discounts do feel more like the latter and, in general, investors should not charge towards trusts just because they have a higher than normal discount. If you might have invested anyway (because you like the fundamentals) you could get a bit of a bargain, but just looking for the so-called ‘mean reversion’, where a larger discount normalises, is not the best investment approach. There could be traps.

As we stressed in our first article in this series, chasing a discount just because it is large is also not a sound policy. While the market can be undiscerning or panic unnecessarily, there is usually a good reason for the valuation to be where it is. For investment trusts, it is important always to do your homework on a number of fronts to best understand why a trust’s share price is where it is. Things that can be investigated include historic discount levels, fund composition, gearing levels, interest cover, NAV track record, whether there are management issues (the boardroom bust-up at Scottish Mortgage suggests this could be such a case), whether there is activism in the share register, whether recent announcements might have spooked the markets – and it is ever more important to check the environmental, social and governance (ESG) position for any changes.

Often investors do not need to think about chasing discounts, as many fund managers will undertake share buybacks when discounts hit certain levels. Buying back shares below book value automatically bumps up the NAV per share, which should in turn boost the share price. This mostly helps those already invested, but if heavy buyback programmes are in progress (or are promised), that could mean positive returns for a new investor. Again, however, this is more of a speculative, trading-type investment.

Esoteric investment trusts

Investment trusts have the scope to be fully invested in unlisted securities or directly invested in real-world assets such as wind farms, toll roads, debt or healthcare. These are inherently riskier investments but as is often the case with risk, higher returns can follow, along with more volatile fund pricing. The opposite, of course, is also true, plus valuations in this space are typically more subjective and more opaque. Also, the majority of the real-asset alternative investment classes are targeting income, income growth and often income indexation rather than capital growth.

This leaves growth to the likes of private equity (PE) funds, venture capital trusts (VCTs), royalties funds or aircraft leasing. In terms of track record, the best of these sub-sectors historically has been PE.

The big beast here is 3i (III), a FTSE 100 listed £17bn fund that has made spectacular returns over the long term, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in excess of 22 per cent over 10 years. A potential obstacle here, however, is that half of the fund and much of the growth has come from a single investment, albeit one that has been a spectacular success – European discount retailer Action. A too-many-eggs-in-one-basket approach can be a concern, but Action is a very strong business, and to counter those concerns, over one-third of the fund is invested in infrastructure, and the remaining PE portfolio is also showing good growth. Currency could be a drag in the short term, but gearing is low and analysts see the NAV climbing from today’s 1,625p to 2,300p in the next two years.

Unless the growth stops or the trust falls to previously unknown discounts – it has traded above NAV more than 80 per cent of the time in the past 10 years and averaged a 12 per cent premium in that time – today’s premium is 5 per cent (to estimated, unreported March 2023 NAV) and investors should continue to see positive returns here. NAV growth and mean reversion could mean a total shareholder return (TSR) of more than 20 per cent, in the next two years. If a discounted PE fund looks more enticing, perhaps it is worth looking at Oakley Capital Investments (OCI) or HgCapital Trust (HGT).

OCI is a global fund focused primarily on digital services with a very high level of recurring revenue. It is arguably under-invested, with one-sixth of NAV in cash and 13 per cent in fixed-interest securities. This leaves scope to pick up some bargains in today’s more depressed valuation environment. Its biggest investments are Germany's largest university operator, UI Group, and North Sails, a long-established US sailmaker. These investments have helped drive a 23 per cent CAGR in NAV over five years. The fund's stock has consistently traded at a discount of 20-25 per cent, but today that figure stands at more than 30 per cent. Combining expected NAV growth in the next two years of 32 per cent with mean reversion on the NAV suggests the share price could rise by half by 2025.

HGT is a fund focused on a portfolio of almost 50 mission-critical, non-discretionary, mainly subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) B2B businesses that provide the likes of HR, accounting, compliance and payroll tools for smaller companies. It also provides specialist tools for healthcare, insurance and wealth management. This is an active portfolio with a high level of realisations each year and this is another trust that has seen its NAV rise by a CAGR of more than 20 per cent over the medium term. Yet the discount is close to an all-time high at 26 per cent, which is against a longer-run average of nearer 5-10 per cent. HGT was hit by the technology shakeout in 2022, but while the focus is on software, this feels more like business services. NAV growth has been blunted in the near term by higher discount (interest) rates, but the underlying business growth remains solid and, at double-digit rates, again offers scope for attractive total returns through NAV growth and mean reversion.

Equity investments

This is where investment trusts are most similar to other collective funds, and the reason for picking an investment trust over the alternatives is less clear. Clearly liquidity and often lower fees do help, but often the investment profiles are similar to competing funds.

As mentioned, chasing valuation gaps is not a great long-term investment strategy but more of a short-term trading play, albeit one that can make solid and rapid returns. The main reason for chasing such gaps is that they present a lower-priced entry point than buying an Oeic with a very similar structure. Take Fidelity Special Values (FSV), which is similar to the Oeic Fidelity Special Situations, as we recently mentioned ('Bargain investment trusts', IC 27 April 2023). The trust can be bought at a discount to NAV of around 8 per cent while the Oeic is priced at book value. FSV also has the advantage of a yield pushing 3 per cent and dividend growth last year that matched inflation (+11 per cent).

Flexible portfolio trusts (where the focus of the fund can change over time, which presents a little more risk and/or uncertainty for a long-term investor), such as Caledonia Investments (CLDN), have had a tougher time recently. These funds can invest in listed, unlisted, PE and real assets, and the bias towards PE and unlisted companies here has dragged on the valuation as discount rates and loan rates have increased. This trust has traded at a discount closer to 15-20 per cent historically, so the near-30 per cent today could easily be an over-discounting of risk. CLDN is diverse, being invested in more than 1,000 small private equity investments, and has a separate concentrated unlisted portfolio (90 per cent in just five businesses) all sat alongside global giants such as Microsoft (US:MSFT) and Oracle (US:ORCL) within a wide geographical spread.

If you like technology as a growth sector, a solid long-term performer is Herald Investment Trust (HRI), which has an unusual skew towards UK technology stocks, global smaller companies and conscious avoidance of lossmaking businesses. The fund is managed by a team with vast experience of many economic and sector cycles who have never been shy in making substantial changes in focus to hunt down new growth opportunities.

When looking through a technology lens, the elephant in the room has to be Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT), a solid long-term performance and something of a darling among private investors. Its performance has been grim, with the shares down 60 per cent from the late 2021 high, partly due to the tech sector rout but also because of an unsustainable surge in the NAV largely due to its hefty stake in Tesla (US:TSLA). Over 10 years, the trust was typically trading at a small premium (3-5 per cent) to NAV, but is now sitting at a discount of more than 20 per cent, hampered by boardroom ructions and some concerns about Woodford-style overexposure to unlisted securities. This does feel somewhat like a storm-in-a-teacup and while no one should expect a rapid rebound, today’s levels are likely to prove close to the bottom.

In conclusion, investors are not likely to find the best growth opportunities in the trust sector other than some shorter-term timing difference between a trust and comparable Oeic and where there is growth potential it comes with the greater opacity and risk of investment in unlisted securities. There are anomalies in pricing right now, but these are really trading opportunities, not long-term growth prospects. Across this series, the conclusion has to be that investment trusts offer strong income prospects and that should be the main reason for looking into this space.