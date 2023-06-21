/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investor academy

The difference between great businesses and great shares

James Norrington explains the metrics investors should care about and how to use them
The difference between great businesses and great shares
June 21, 2023
  • Morgan Stanley distinguishes star stocks from excellent companies
  • Decompressing return on invested capital (ROIC)

Great companies know how to spend money to make money. That’s how Michael Mauboussin, head of consilient research at Counterpoint Global at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, characterises return on invested capital (ROIC) in the June 2023 edition of Morgan Stanley’s Counterpoint Global Insights. It’s a metric that investors should care about.

Gauging how well management is putting your company’s financial clout to use, the equation denominator is the accumulation of invested capital, shareholder equity and debt. The numerator is net operating profit after taxes; how much money the business makes to pay its creditors, and after that to fund future expansion and rewards to shareholders.

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data