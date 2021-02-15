- A roller-coaster 12 months for the Magic Formula screen
- ...but a storming 12 months
- And a good first 10 years
- Find out this year’s selection of shares with the Magic Formula
Small Companies
Small-cap bargain hunt
Simon Thompson highlights three attractively priced companies that should do well as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Simon Thompson