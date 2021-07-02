How can I grow my investments and give them to my family tax efficiently?

This investor wishes to pass on assets to family and charities tax efficiently
She should reduce the number of investment accounts and investments she has
She should understand the tax consequences of selling any asset and make use of tax allowances accordingly
Isas, investment accounts and investment bonds invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property.
Spend money on travel and leisure, pass on assets to family, minimise IHT, investment return at least ahead of inflation and ideally 4% a year, simplify investments, consolidate investment accounts.
Jamiya is age 73, retired and has two financially independent children. Her own and her late husband’s NHS pensions provide her with an income of £3,442 a month. She also receives £1,258 from a private pension and £956 state pension, per month. Her home is worth about £500,000 and mortgage free.