/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

How can I grow my investments and give them to my family tax efficiently?

This investor wants to grow her investments and pass them onto her family tax efficiently
How can I grow my investments and give them to my family tax efficiently?
July 2, 2021
By Chris Dillow and

This investor wishes to pass on assets to family and charities tax efficiently

She should reduce the number of investment accounts and investments she has

She should understand the tax consequences of selling any asset and make use of tax allowances accordingly 

Reader Portfolio
Jamiya 73
Description

Isas, investment accounts and investment bonds invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property.

Objectives

Spend money on travel and leisure, pass on assets to family, minimise IHT, investment return at least ahead of inflation and ideally 4% a year, simplify investments, consolidate investment accounts.

Portfolio type
Inheritance planning

Jamiya is age 73, retired and has two financially independent children. Her own and her late husband’s NHS pensions provide her with an income of £3,442 a month. She also receives £1,258 from a private pension and £956 state pension, per month. Her home is worth about £500,000 and mortgage free.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data