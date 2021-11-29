Deck the Halls: Seven shares that Have it All!

Who ever said greed isn't good? 10-year cumulative returns of 229 per cent from my Have it All screen

Solid performance over the last 12 months

Seven new Have it All shares

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas! Well, it is for my stock screens at least.

My Have It All screen is always full of festive spirit. At least it is if your Christmas is deeply entwined with the consumerist festive tradition so revelled in by children. That’s to say, my Have It All screen is a greedy little blighter. It has a list for Santa that would elicit blushes from any aspiring Little Lord Fauntleroy.