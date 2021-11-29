/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment ideas

Deck the Halls: Seven shares that Have it All!

Yo ho ho! What seven pressies has Santa got in his sack this year for greedy investors?
Deck the Halls: Seven shares that Have it All!
November 29, 2021
  • Who ever said greed isn't good? 10-year cumulative returns of 229 per cent from my Have it All screen
  • Solid performance over the last 12 months
  • Seven new Have it All shares

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas! Well, it is for my stock screens at least. 

My Have It All screen is always full of festive spirit. At least it is if your Christmas is deeply entwined with the consumerist festive tradition so revelled in by children. That’s to say, my Have It All screen is a greedy little blighter. It has a list for Santa that would elicit blushes from any aspiring Little Lord Fauntleroy.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data