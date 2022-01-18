13 stocks to beat inflation

Is it time for my inflation screen to shine?

Is it up to the job?

Will any shares meet the criteria?

…yes 13, but only after a fair bit of tinkering

Could it finally be time for my Inflation Busters screen to shine? Not since I devised the screen 10 years ago have expectations of a period of high and entrenched inflation been so great.

Maybe this time it really is the real thing. Even if it is, I have some reservations about this screen’s criteria. That’s because there is something this screen ignores which is generally considered the go-to metric to find inflation-resilient businesses: gross margins.