Greggs' growth prospects look tasty

Tasty, good value, and full of potential. This doesn’t just describe one of Greggs’ (GRG) pasties, but the bakery chain’s shares. After a lockdown-hit 2020, when its shops were shuttered and sales plunged, the company made notable steps forward in 2021 and is confidently pursuing an ambitious growth target to double revenue by 2026.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Aim to double revenue over five years looks achievable

Special dividend expected this year

Strong pipeline of new shops Bear points Inflation poses a short-term challenge

Prices were already raised at the end of 2021

Greggs’ strategy is centred around expanding outlets and pushing forward with home delivery and evening trading. Progress is being made on these fronts, and when combined with solid fundamentals, the long-term investment case looks attractive.