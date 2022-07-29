How do I generate a £70,000 yearly income?

Terry is considering whether to re-jig his portfolio to add diversification and resilience

He seeks returns of 5 per cent, and will look for a gross income of £70,000 in the future

Reader Portfolio Terry 57 Description £300,000 in an Isa and £40,000 in a general investment account, plus pensions, residential and buy-to-let properties, cash and Premium Bonds Objectives A 5 per cent investment return and a gross income of £70,000 a year Portfolio type Investing for growth

Terry is 57 and left the workforce last year. He has a £615,000 defined contribution pension pot and two small defined benefit pensions that should pay him around £8,000 a year from the age of 60. He has a home worth £1.5mn with a £525,000 mortgage on a base rate tracker, a buy-to-let property worth £315,000 with a £105,000 mortgage that generates a gross £11,700 a year, £340,000 invested in Isas and general investment accounts and £50,000 in Premium Bonds. He has another £100,000 in easy access cash.