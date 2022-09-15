/
AstraZeneca is still a blue chip to depend on

As a growth stock with defensive potential, the pharma giant increasingly stands out among the FTSE’s top brass
September 15, 2022

It is highly unlikely that there will ever be a silver bullet cure for cancer. This is because cancer is a multitude of diseases – all of which are defined by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells. Scientists have likened the idea of developing a catchall cure for every malignancy to the prospect of using the same wrench to fix a bicycle, a car and an airliner. 

IC TIP: Buy
Tip style
Value
Risk rating
Low
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Strong pipeline of oncology drugs
  • Track record of shareholder returns
  • Improving cash conversion
  • Defensive quality
Bear points
  • Margin not without volatility
  • Costly trial and approval process

Different diseases, in other words, require distinct approaches to treatment. This is a fact that presents tremendous challenges and opportunities for companies working to develop new cancer therapies. Commercial intelligence provider Evaluate Pharma notes that oncology has “absorbed the lion’s share” of pharma R&D (research and development) funding for years. By 2026, the company predicts that 22 per cent of all prescription drugs sold will be cancer treatments. 

