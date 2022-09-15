AstraZeneca is still a blue chip to depend on

It is highly unlikely that there will ever be a silver bullet cure for cancer. This is because cancer is a multitude of diseases – all of which are defined by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells. Scientists have likened the idea of developing a catchall cure for every malignancy to the prospect of using the same wrench to fix a bicycle, a car and an airliner.
- Strong pipeline of oncology drugs
- Track record of shareholder returns
- Improving cash conversion
- Defensive quality
- Margin not without volatility
- Costly trial and approval process
Different diseases, in other words, require distinct approaches to treatment. This is a fact that presents tremendous challenges and opportunities for companies working to develop new cancer therapies. Commercial intelligence provider Evaluate Pharma notes that oncology has “absorbed the lion’s share” of pharma R&D (research and development) funding for years. By 2026, the company predicts that 22 per cent of all prescription drugs sold will be cancer treatments.