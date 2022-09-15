AstraZeneca is still a blue chip to depend on

It is highly unlikely that there will ever be a silver bullet cure for cancer. This is because cancer is a multitude of diseases – all of which are defined by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells. Scientists have likened the idea of developing a catchall cure for every malignancy to the prospect of using the same wrench to fix a bicycle, a car and an airliner.

IC TIP: Buy Tip style Value Risk rating Low Timescale Long Term Bull points Strong pipeline of oncology drugs

Track record of shareholder returns

Improving cash conversion

Defensive quality Bear points Margin not without volatility

Costly trial and approval process

Different diseases, in other words, require distinct approaches to treatment. This is a fact that presents tremendous challenges and opportunities for companies working to develop new cancer therapies. Commercial intelligence provider Evaluate Pharma notes that oncology has “absorbed the lion’s share” of pharma R&D (research and development) funding for years. By 2026, the company predicts that 22 per cent of all prescription drugs sold will be cancer treatments.