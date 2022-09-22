Ricardo's green evolution continues

There is a lot of spin in the world of 'green' investing and business. Companies, marketers, and public relations firms are understandably keen to portray corporate activity in the most flattering light in an increasingly eco-conscious market, whatever the underlying reality.

Tip style Value Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Green transition opportunities

Solid order book

Undemanding valuation

Strong cash generation Bear points Fairly slow revenue growth

Return on equity has struggled

At a capital markets day in May, the management of Ricardo (RCDO) included “corporate decarbonisation”, “zero emission propulsion”, “global policy and funding for climate change”, and “energy transition” as key trends underpinning its growth strategy. The firm’s website is also littered with references to sustainability. Strange, one might think, for a company that takes a material chunk of its revenues from services related to the burning of fossil fuels.