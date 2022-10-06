Lloyds: big is beautiful

One of the more comforting aspects of the ongoing crisis in the UK economy is that the problems are not caused by its banks. On its own, this makes for a pleasant change. And while the nature of the gilts market crash shows just how little faith markets have come to place in economic policy – hardly a sparkling backdrop for domestic lenders – there are some reasons for cautious optimism.

Tip style Value Risk rating Low Timescale Short Term Bull points Cash deposits are up

Rising interest rates

Balance sheet now a strength

Can manage mortgage margins to its advantage Bear points Loan impairment risks are rising

While not immune from swings in gilt yields, banks’ risk-weighted capital ratios are currently at an all-time high. With liabilities heavily weighted to long-term cash deposits, they don’t need to worry about funding their balance sheets with short-term money, or – unlike some pension funds – matching long-term liabilities with similarly long duration assets. In most cases, balance sheets are now a third of their size at the height of the financial crisis, thanks to risk management taking its proper place in the system.