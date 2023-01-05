ConvaTec's recovery remains on track

Critics of private equity firms have long accused them of behaving like vultures, who strip the assets off the bones of the businesses they acquire and leave little behind. The sector’s proponents would argue that leveraged buyouts can help jump-start chronically underperforming companies. Depending on the situation, both statements can be true.

Tip style Value Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Beatable management forecasts

Dependable sales demand

Premium FCF generation

Steady organic growth Bear points Cost inflation pressure

R&D strategy needs to deliver

However, there are plenty of reasons for retail investors to be wary of businesses spun out of private equity ownership. The recent history of medical technology group ConvaTec (CTEC) is a case in point.

When the company floated in London in 2016, it held great promise, and its £4.4bn valuation made it Europe’s largest healthcare listing in well over a decade. But stagnating revenues and successive profit warnings followed, which culminated in the 2018 departure of then-chief executive Paul Moraviec. In its first three years of listed life, ConvaTec’s shares fell more than 40 per cent from their 225p debut price.

Broker Liberum believes blame lies squarely with the company’s former owners, private equity firms Nordic Capital and Avista Capital Partners. “ConvaTec has been a case study in why investors should be wary of private-equity-backed businesses coming to market,” analysts wrote in November. They deemed the company “starved of investment as it chased margin”. In 2019, the board placed Karim Bitar, the one-time head of animal genetics company Genus (GNS), into the vacant top role.

Under Bitar’s leadership, ConvaTec initiated its FISBE (“focus-innovate-simplify-build-execute”) strategy. Though couched in buzzwords, the initiative is a simple one. It proposes that the cure for ConvaTec’s underperformance is to zero in on the chronic diseases market while shrinking its less profitable lines of business. The company has been on something of a divestment spree in the past two years, offloading its skincare and lower-margin hospital care businesses, among others.

Liberum estimates that 97 per cent of ConvaTec’s revenues are now generated from sales of products, such as insulin pumps and colostomy bags, aimed at chronic conditions. While these aren’t particularly glamorous items, chronic illnesses require consistent treatment, meaning that ConvaTec has several reliable revenue streams. Prior to its overhaul, the company had underinvested in new products, meaning it fell behind competitors in the innovation stakes. In a sign of change, ConvaTec now aims to make 30 per cent of sales from products that are less than five years old by 2025.

To hit this target, research and development spending has notched up from 2.7 per cent of sales in 2018 to 4.6 per cent today. Naturally, this outlay has had an impact on profitability, with the company’s free cash flow (FCF) margin – a cash margin measure that includes capital expenditure – dipping in 2021 and the first half of 2022. That said, its FCF margin has long eclipsed that of rival Smith & Nephew (SN), and ConvaTec exceeded the UK’s largest medtech firm’s cash flow return on invested capital in both 2020 and 2021. In other words, ConvaTec has managed to boost its investment spending without sacrificing the FCF margin premium over its closest market peer.

There was something inevitable about this more ambitious R&D agenda. “Innovation really matters in medtech, not only in terms of holding on to market share, but also in terms of being able to counter the inherent price pressure,” wrote Liberum analysts in a recent note. Whether the group can also prod margins back onto an upward trajectory next year also depends on factors outside of management’s control – namely inflation and rising input costs. On the plus side, ConvaTec is entering the era of global price hikes from a stronger baseline than peers that struggled during the pandemic.

Covid-19 was tricky for medtech companies with a high level of exposure to the elective surgery market, as overwhelmed hospitals cancelled procedures and reduced equipment orders. The result has been persistent surgical backlogs. Demand for ConvaTec’s products stayed resilient, however, largely due to the chronic nature of the conditions they’re designed to treat.

What’s more, management is confident that R&D efforts will continue to augur well for the product portfolio and future sales. Bitar has also been banging the drum for cross-selling opportunities within the business, and new applications for the group’s IP outside of advanced wound care. “Adhesive and coating technology is fundamental to our ostomy care business,” the chief executive said at a capital markets day in November. “It’s fundamental to our infusion care business. It’s the same know-how.”

At the same event, ConvaTec’s top brass set out a vision for achieving pre-tax profit margins in the mid-20s and organic growth of 4 to 6 per cent. The latter ambition struck some analysts as excessively humble, but Bitar emphasised the importance of setting achievable targets as the company rebuilds its reputation among investors. “It’s plausible that we could do better,” he said. “On the other hand, I think it’s important to be grounded and ensure we deliver on what we say.”

ConvaTec shares trade on 21 times forward earnings. Though a premium to S&N, it’s a valuation that broker Numis argues is cheap, thanks to improving organic growth, the “potential for margin expansion and favourable positioning as a provider of medical devices for chronic (non-elective) conditions”. ConvaTec is not, by management’s own admission, a buzzy growth stock with potential for years of 20 per cent revenue growth on the horizon. But it is an increasingly quality business with a stable demand profile, which counts for a lot right now.

After years of underinvestment as a private company, and a few rocky years post-IPO, ConvaTec’s rehabilitation is an undoubted success.

Company Details Name Mkt Cap Price 52-Wk Hi/Lo ConvaTec (CTEC) £4.63bn 227p 256p / 165p Size/Debt NAV per share* Net Cash / Debt(-)* Net Debt / Ebitda Op Cash/ Ebitda 61p -£960mn 2.3 x 90%

Valuation Fwd PE (+12mths) Fwd DY (+12mths) FCF yld (+12mths) P/Sales 21 2.2% 4.5% 2.6 Quality/ Growth EBIT Margin ROCE 5yr Sales CAGR 5yr EPS ROE 9.3% 6.9% 3.4% 8.0% Forecasts/ Momentum Fwd EPS grth NTM Fwd EPS grth STM 3-mth Mom 3-mth Fwd EPS change% 4% 14% 1.3% -7.0%