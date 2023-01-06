'Should I stop investing my pension and buy an annuity?'

If Don buys an annuity he could be pushed into a higher tax band

Non-earners cannot contribute more than £3,600 gross to a pension each year

These investors’ overall asset allocation is higher risk than their stated medium risk appetite

Reader Portfolio Don and his wife 61 Description Sipps, Isas and general investment account invested in direct share holdings and funds, cash, residential property Objectives Generate a stable income from investments, average annual growth in Don's Sipp of 4 to 5 per cent a year, reduce amount of mortgage on main home, invest Sipp cash in investments when market improves. Portfolio type Investing for income

Don is 61 and draws £38,400 a year from his self-invested personal pension (Sipp), which he manages. His wife receives £40 a month from a former workplace pension. They have grown-up children who have been provided for in a joint will.