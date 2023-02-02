/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment ideas

A chemicals stock that looks to have bottomed

Synthomer’s sale of its laminates arm is the first step in the FTSE 250 group’s potential turnaround
A chemicals stock that looks to have bottomed
February 2, 2023

History only offers us one version of events, so it’s difficult to know whether, if given the opportunity to do so again, management at Synthomer (SYNT) would still agree to pay $1bn (£760mn) for US chemicals company Eastman’s (US:EMN) adhesive resins arm. And, if they would, whether they’d have looked to have financed it more conservatively.

Tip style
Value
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Shares at historic discount
  • Asset sale strengthens balance sheet
  • Focus on higher margins
  • Strategic buyer in the wings
Bear points
  • Weak earnings
  • Covenant breach

When the British firm agreed to acquire the division in October 2021, it was still digesting the $824mn purchase of competitor Omnova, completed around 18 months earlier, which it funded through a five-year, €520mn (then £437mn) bond issue.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data