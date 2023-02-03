'Can our pension pay 4% a year and retain its value?'

Moving investments into Isas will reduce the level of capital gains and dividend tax incurred

Moving out of direct shareholdings into funds would make the portfolio easier to manage

Further diversifying the portfolio should reduce risk

Reader Portfolio Mark and Hannah 61 and 65 Description Pensions, Isas and general investment accounts invested in funds and direct share holdings, cash, residential property. Objectives Cover living expenses of £4,000 a month, protect capital value of investments over next 25 years, generate income of 4 per cent a year, improve tax efficiency, rebalance portfolio to meet aims and make easier to manage. Portfolio type Investing for income

Mark is 61 and Hannah is 65, and they have a joint income of £48,000 a year. Their investment portfolio provides around £30,000 of this, Hannah draws £1,500 a month from a personal pension and the remainder comes from the sale proceeds of their business.

They have an adult child who they are helping to buy a home with a cash loan of £200,000. The child will make repayments of £8,000 a year.

Mark and Hannah's home is worth about £700,000 and mortgage-free.

“In 2020, we were running a small hotel, but the Covid-19 pandemic caused it to close," says Mark. "Due to poor trading conditions, we didn't think that we could invest more money in the business and keep going for another five years, only to probably end up back where we were. So we have retired early, and spent a year selling our business and large family home, and downsizing to a seaside cottage. We used capital from the business to cover the costs of this disruption.

“I have gone back to university to study history and Hannah may return to working as a counsellor, but we plan to mainly live off our investments and pensions. We have found that we can live on £4,000 a month and aim to keep our incomes under the higher-rate tax threshold.

“I am due to start receiving the state pension and a personal pension in 2028. I pay £3,000 a year into the personal pension, which currently has a value of about £203,000.

“In July, Hannah will start to receive the state pension and £3,000 a year from a personal pension, which currently has a value of about £90,000. She has been taking £1,500 a month from this for a year. We will also start getting loan repayments from our child, so later this year our income will rise, allowing us to reinvest some of the income from our investments.

“In 2028, when I start to receive my pensions, our income could rise again to around £69,000 a year, so we will reinvest even more.

“Our main investment goal is to increase the investment portfolio’s resilience to financial shocks and protect its capital value over the next 25 years, while generating income of 4 per cent a year. We hope to do this by rebalancing the portfolio so that it has the asset allocation set out [in the table] and, as our pensions start to provide a greater proportion of our required income, want to make it easier to manage. We also want to improve tax efficiency by moving investments into individual savings accounts (Isas) each year, making full use of both our annual allowances.

“The investments comprise my own investments, and three portfolios I have inherited from my parents and uncle. There were a large number of holdings, mainly UK direct equity holdings, but we have tried to rebalance the portfolio to meet our income needs and to build in resilience, by diversifying away from UK equities into international equities, alternative assets and bonds.

“I am happy to take moderate investment risk to get an average annual return of 4 per cent a year, and want to avoid higher-risk investments such as Aim and smaller company stocks. But I am interested in overseas listed equities, particularly in Europe and the US, and have invested in what appear to be value companies, such as LVMH Moet-Hennessy Louis Vuitton (FR:MC) and Walt Disney (US:DIS). We would be prepared for the value of our investments to fall by up to 30 per cent in any one year and would wait for them to recover.

“I like to invest in well established companies with a decent track record, although am also interested in the development of new sectors, such as renewables, and seeing established companies moving into new fields. Much of my investing has an ethical component, so I will not invest in tobacco companies; arms manufacturers; Apple (US:AAPL), which squirrels its money away overseas, or Exxon Mobil (XOM), which failed to convert into a general energy company when it had the chance to do this in the 1980s.”

Mark and Hannah’s portfolio Holding Value (£) % of the portfolio Cash 255,757 21.26 Mark's pension 203,000 16.88 Hannah's pension 90,000 7.48 Legal & General (LGEN) 38,995 3.24 IG (IGG) 36,524 3.04 Unilever (ULVR) 32,744 2.72 Rio Tinto (RIO) 32,496 2.7 DS Smith (SMDS) 25,874 2.15 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (SEQI) 24,577 2.04 Nichols (NICL) 24,015 2 Schroder Oriental Income Fund (SOI) 23,529 1.96 Smurfit Kappa (SKG) 19,241 1.6 M&G (MNG) 16,971 1.41 International Public Partnership (INPP) 16,711 1.39 National Grid (NG.) 16,578 1.38 Walt Disney (US:DIS) 16,567 1.38 Bankers Investment Trust (BNKR) 15,715 1.31 Greencoat UK Wind (UKW) 15,644 1.3 City of London Investment Trust (CTY) 14,968 1.24 JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (JGGI) 14,706 1.22 Invesco Bond Income Plus (BIPS) 14,250 1.18 Phoenix (PHNX) 14,186 1.18 Hapag Lloyd (DE:HLAG) 14,031 1.17 CT UK Capital & Income Investment Trust (CTUK) 13,503 1.12 Siemens (DE:SIEX.N) 13,485 1.12 NextEnergy Solar Fund (NESF) 13,294 1.11 LVMH Moet-Hennessy Louis Vuitton (FR:MC) 12,923 1.07 Investec (INVP) 11,942 0.99 Royal London Short Duration Global High Yield Bond (IE00B979BF49) 11,798 0.98 Primary Health Properties (PHP) 11,231 0.93 Home REIT (HOME) 10,991 0.91 Ecclesiastical Insurance Office 8.625% Non Cum Irrd Prf #1 (ELLA) 10,323 0.86 Newmont (US:NEM) 10,316 0.86 UK 0.25% Treasury Gilt 31/01/2025 (TN25) 10,315 0.86 GSK (GSK) 10,046 0.84 Tritax EuroBox (EBOX) 9,911 0.82 Lloyds Banking (LLOY) 9,802 0.81 Barratt Developments (BDEV) 9,173 0.76 Aviva Investors US Equity Income (GB00BCGD4P92) 8,876 0.74 BlackRock Continental European Income (GB00B3Y7MQ71) 8,783 0.73 Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX) 8,562 0.71 Koninklijke DSM (NL:DSM) 8,185 0.68 Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company (FSF) 8,070 0.67 AEW UK REIT (AEWU) 6,587 0.55 GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (GABI) 5,470 0.45 Hydro Hotel Eastbourne (HYDP) 2,050 0.17 Total 1,202,715

NONE OF THE COMMENTARY BELOW SHOULD BE REGARDED AS ADVICE. IT IS GENERAL INFORMATION BASED ON A SNAPSHOT OF THESE INVESTORS’ CIRCUMSTANCES.

Poppy Fox, investment manager at Quilter Cheviot:

You are already in a good position to enjoy a long and happy retirement, but with a little tweaking you could make things even more efficient. I suggest continuing to use your Isa allowances each year to reduce any capital gains and dividend tax that may be due. This is particularly relevant with the reductions in capital gains and dividend allowances in the next two tax years. And it will ensure that your portfolio is as tax efficient as possible and maximise the returns you get from it.

A moderate risk profile is sensible as you are already in retirement. However, as you are still relatively young, and need the portfolio to grow and keep up with inflation over the years, you need to take some risk.

Keep a close eye on the property funds in the portfolio. These high-yielding assets should make a useful contribution to the income your portfolio generates – especially until 2028 when Mark’s pensions start to pay out. However, in the current economic environment, this asset class may be volatile.

The number and size of your holdings is certainly something to keep an eye on. You have more than 40 holdings, which is a large number for one person to keep track of. Consider moving away from direct stock holdings to collective investments such as open-ended investment companies or investment trusts. This would reduce the number of holdings and make the portfolio easier to manage. You seem to be aware that it is important to monitor the holding sizes and ensure there isn't too much stock-specific risk in the portfolio.

It is a good idea to diversify the portfolio further, move some of the assets into overseas equities, and increase exposure to bonds and alternative investments. The asset allocation plan that you are working towards looks sensible overall. Doing this should reduce risk over the longer term and increase the resilience of the portfolio. However, in a risk-off scenario such as 2022, even well-diversified portfolios suffered negative returns. You are wise to have a cash emergency fund as it should mean that you don’t need to draw from the investments at times like this to cover an unexpected cost.

It's also important that the portfolio is actively managed, and changes are made as and when needed.

Rachel Winter, partner at Killik & Co, says:

Your overall plan looks rational and achievable. You intend to reinvest excess income from 2028, but an alternative would be to reduce income withdrawals from the pensions, which would leave more capital inside them where it is exempt from inheritance tax.

Unhelpfully, ‘medium risk’ doesn't have a universal definition, but it is generally used to refer to a portfolio with an equity weighting of between 40 and 80 per cent – quite a wide range. Your target asset allocation is right in the middle of this, with an equity weighting of 60 per cent. You would accept a fall in the value of your investments of up to 30 per cent in any given year, which suggests you could tolerate a higher equity weighting. But you do not need to increase your risk level given that your existing plan should allow you to meet your objectives.

I agree with your plan to further diversify the portfolio and transition the equity element away from the UK. Your target asset allocation is an equal split between the UK and overseas, but I think you should aim for a greater overseas focus. The MSCI World index is a good representation of the global market and this has a UK allocation of less than 5 per cent.

You are interested in having a portfolio of funds rather than direct shareholdings. This would result in a very different portfolio, so you should decide whether to do this sooner rather than later – before spending time researching more direct shareholdings.

You could have a diverse selection of 30 to 40 individual equities, and use funds to access more niche areas such as smaller companies and emerging markets. Alternatively, you could have a core of global funds, alongside some smaller holdings in specialist funds or direct shareholdings to gain exposure to areas in which you have particular conviction.

You currently have about 20 direct shareholdings. If you continue down the direct equity road, make sure that you have exposure to a good mix of sectors as well as geographies. The portfolio currently has a hefty exposure to the financial sector, but mining, healthcare and technology are underrepresented. Miners can provide good protection against inflation and should profit from the reopening of the Chinese economy. Healthcare companies should benefit from the globally ageing population and advances that were made in the search for a Covid vaccine. Technology shares suffered heavily in 2022 as interest rates were raised, but many technology companies continue to grow at healthy rates and now look attractively valued.

Your interest in sustainability is evident in the non-equity element of your portfolio, but you could also incorporate it into the equity element. Linde (US:LIN), a global leader in hydrogen, and SSE (SSE), a pioneer in offshore wind, have both performed well of late. Otherwise, Royal London Global Sustainable Equity (GB00BL6V0581) would be a good addition if you opt for a fund-based portfolio.