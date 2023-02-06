/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

This stock is about to turn world-leading technology into profit

A radiation detection company has had a breakthrough, a fact not recognised by markets
This stock is about to turn world-leading technology into profit
February 6, 2023
  • First-half cash loss widens from £0.6mn to £2.7mn mainly due to currency and inflationary headwinds
  • Contract momentum is strong and the board expects to announce significant OEM orders in medical imaging
  • Analysts now predict move to cash profitability in 2023-24

Sedgefield-based Kromek (KMK:9.6p), a radiation detection technology company focused on the medical imaging and nuclear markets, is on track to deliver the step change in revenue in the financial year to April 2023, but not profits.

Ahead of the interim results, analysts at FinnCap and Equity Development had been predicting a small annual cash profit of £0.3mn on 50 per cent higher revenue of £18mn. The revenue estimate is intact, but a lower gross margin of 40 per cent in the first half, down 6.5 percentage points year on year, due to product mix and currency headwinds, and £1.5mn higher operating costs, meant that the first-half cash loss widened from £0.6mn to £2.7mn despite revenue rising 44 per cent to £6.8mn. Analysts at FinnCap expect second-half cash profit of £0.5mn on revenue of £11.2mn, but it still means an annual cash loss of £2.2mn.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data