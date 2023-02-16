We’re calling the top on this private equity outlier

There can’t be many asset managers that divide investor and analyst opinion as much as 3i (III), which as the most significant name in UK-listed private equity combines a rich history of returns, interspersed with some spectacularly ill-timed calls.

Tip style Sell Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points Limited balance sheet gearing

Strong investor backing Bear points Portfolio dominated by one asset

Action’s valuation looks punchy

Exit options have narrowed

Easy money gone

In recent years, the going has been very good for the company and its investors – as it has for the broader private equity (PE) industry. Within private markets, portfolio valuations have boomed on a tide of cheap money and, until lately, good prospects for eventual exits. Indeed, 3i’s 176 per cent total return since 2020’s nadir is proof enough of the favourable secular trends. But now that interest rates are returning to long-term averages and the spectre of recession looms large, big questions are being asked of the debt-fuelled model that has powered PE’s bull run. It is 3i’s apparent defiance of those concerns that we think requires investigation.

The London-headquartered investment company remains one of the market’s more enigmatic names. Its roots lie in efforts, spearheaded by the British banking system in the wake of WWII, to rebuild the UK economy. The Industrial and Commercial Finance Corporation, as it was originally known, initially leant to small and medium-sized businesses, but by the 1980s moved into management buyouts, and eventually settled on the name 3i in 1987. In short, the company’s investment approach has constantly changed with the times, to both attract investors and appeal to the companies seeking investment.

Action concentration

Around 2011, 3i pivoted once again from a focus on infrastructure assets to mid-market private equity. That was also the year in which it acquired a 45 per cent equity stake in Dutch discount retailer Action Group for £134mn.

The investment has proved a big success, resulting in a 65-fold paper return on 3i’s initial stake. Since its initial acquisition, 3i has increased its holding to 52.7 per cent, giving it control over a company that has expanded rapidly by exploiting excess retail capacity to open discount shops selling a broad range of ever-changing, highly discounted product ranges – think rice bowls for a euro – for the continent’s money-conscious shoppers.

A regular program of store openings, alongside an online presence, has proved a popular formula in retail markets where discount shops are a relative novelty. Starting with one shop in a small Dutch town, the chain has grown to 2,263 shops across the low countries, and central and southern Europe. Action’s success meant that 3i was able to pay itself a £159mn dividend in the last quarter. As 3i reports it, Action has recorded significant momentum – provisional cash profits are up by 46 per cent for 2022, so growth seems to be strong.

One basket for the eggs?

Aside from the fact that 3i chief Simon Borrows’ claim that Action has found a “new form of European retailing” is only true until it isn’t, the asset’s looming presence in 3i’s total investment portfolio should be a concern. Valuations for the group’s December-end third quarter illustrate the problem: 3i’s Action holding now stands at £10.3bn, for a total equity value of £19.5bn – greater than Tesco’s current market valuation of £18bn, with its store footprint of 4,782.

In the context of 3i’s total portfolio of £17.5bn, Action alone makes up 59 per cent of investments, an increase of 20 percentage points in three years. In net asset value (NAV) terms, Action’s importance to 3i is even starker. Last September, 3i’s own total equity stood at £14.2bn, equal to a NAV of £14.77 per share, meaning the Action stake represented just over 60 per cent of shareholder value. In the third quarter, this rose to 65 per cent of stated NAV, as the value of remaining portfolio holdings dipped from £7.8bn to £7.2bn.

And this is where the doubts creep in about 3i’s strategy – or (on a more charitable view), the position it finds itself in. Indeed, the entire investment story is now inexorably tied to Action’s valuation, in turn opening the debate over whether 3i is being more optimistic in its assumptions than the circumstances merit.

No other aggressive discounter – and there are some big beasts out there – comes close to Action’s claimed enterprise value of 18.5 times cash profits. For comparison, Target (US:TGT) and Walmart (US:WMT) are on EV/Ebitda multiples of 13 and 14, respectively, while B&M European Value Retail (BME) is on 6.8, per FactSet. Games Workshop (GAW), perhaps the most richly valued UK retail stock out there, clocks in at 16 times, although it has more in common with luxury names.

Notably, 3i has not updated its valuation methodology for Action since it lifted its run-rate multiple from 18 to 18.5 in March 2021. This is despite a drop in the Euro STOXX 50’s own trading multiple from a peak of 14.5 in September 2021 to 9.4 today, and a broad sell-off across the retail sector in 2022. This isn’t to take anything away from Action’s improved cash profit margins, earnings growth or rapid store roll-out. But it is notable that its already-keen paper valuation climbed 57 per cent in a year in which B&M – whose own estate and sales climbed in 2022 – saw its value drop by more than a third.

There is also the question of how Action’s equity is being affected by 3i’s dividend policy. A £159mn dividend from the portfolio company may have covered 3i’s own cash distributions entirely, but it has implications for Action’s available growth capital. Annualising the dividend eats up a third of Action’s reported Ebitda, all before interest, tax and other costs are considered, all of which increases the need for Action to maintain its pace of growth. New store openings entail start-up costs that must be covered in some way from cash flow, for instance, even if Action’s business model minimises these upfront investments.

Seen alongside narrower routes to exit for other PE funds (debt is no longer cheap) or the public markets (a recovery in IPOs seems a while off) and 3i’s share price should arguably show a discount to NAV. There should be little premium for illiquidity right now, especially illiquid holdings that make up most of an investment firm’s portfolio. You don’t have to look far – such as Chrysalis Investment Trust’s stake in Klarna – for examples of fund managers with outsized positions in one company who later came to regret the lack of diversification. This should give investors pause for thought, especially with 3i’s share price above its latest reported NAV, at a time when many peers trade at discounts of more than 40 per cent.

Action’s momentum won't last forever. The relative novelty of full-line discounters in some markets means its staying power is unproven. Businesses can also only go from one to 2,263 sites once. The danger for 3i’s share price is that a slowing or reversal in Action’s growth could sow doubts about its bullish valuation multiple. If operational perfection is not achieved, as the share price currently demands, then the concentration effect that 3i has engineered in its portfolio could hit NAV hard, and represents too much risk for the rewards now on offer. 3i has skilfully ridden a wave that may soon be receding. We’re calling the top.

Company Details Name Mkt Cap Price 52-Wk Hi/Lo 3i (III) £16.1bn 1,655p 1,661p / 1,042p Size/Debt NAV per share* Net Cash / Debt(-) Net Debt / Ebitda Op Cash/ Ebitda 1,649p -£1.10bn 0.2 x 3%

Valuation Fwd PE (+12mths) Fwd DY (+12mths) FCF yld (+12mths) P/BV 6 3.4% - 1.1 Quality/ Growth EBIT Margin ROCE 5yr Sales CAGR 5yr EPS CAGR - 34.0% 13.0% 20.4% Forecasts/ Momentum Fwd EPS grth NTM Fwd EPS grth STM 3-mth Mom 3-mth Fwd EPS change% -36% 2% 27.5% 5.9%