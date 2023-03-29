Can you beat the market by randomly picking stocks?

Random stockpicking has an appeal

Just because an investment idea initially sounds smart doesn’t mean it is sound. As Investors’ Chronicle’s de facto Ideas editor, I can say this with a degree of authority. Often, what first appears to be a lightbulb shatters under further scrutiny or real-world conditions.

A cursory scan of my own notes and unfinished to-do lists reveals lots of clever duds. One such idea I am repeatedly drawn to, for example, is randomness. As I will unpack below, taking a blindfolded dart-throwing approach to the stock market hasn’t worked very well of late, especially for UK shares. But there are a few reasons why randomised stockpicking has a certain appeal.