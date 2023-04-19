When to ditch your 'default' workplace pension fund

Default strategies gradually derisk your pension as you approach retirement

Don’t settle for one without reviewing it first

High earners and those who don't fully rely on a DC pension may be able to take more risk

Pension default funds need to provide a pension for a wide range of investors so are designed to make do for most people rather than be the best option for you. As Jason Hollands​​​​, managing director of Bestinvest, says: "It is a little bit like being allocated a medium size pair of jeans [but this] size won’t suit all".

So if you don’t match the profile of an average pension saver, consider switching to something more personalised. Workplace pension schemes usually offer various investment options in addition to the default fund, so you can do this without having to leave the scheme.

How default strategies work

Default strategies vary from pension scheme to pension scheme, but the vast majority are based on lifestyling, a strategy that allocates your pension according to when your designated retirement age is. So when you are young, it will mostly be invested in growth-focused assets such as equities and a derisking phase will begin as you approach retirement age.

Master trusts' default strategies, on average, allocate 70 per cent of members’ assets to equities and 19 per cent to cash and bonds, 20 years ahead of your retirement age, according to the Pensions Policy Institute (PPI). By the time you reach your retirement age, this will have changed, on average, to 21 per cent in equities and 74 per cent in cash and bonds. Callum Stewart, head of defined contribution (DC) investment at consultancy Hymans Robertson, says that over the past few years the average derisking period has shortened, with most schemes starting to gradually move assets away from growth strategies around 10 years before retirement, rather than 15 years or more.

Pension scheme default strategies also try to account for how you take your pension. For example, individuals with small pension pots of less than £30,000 tend to draw them pretty quickly via lump sums, so default strategies for small pots close to retirement tend to have a majority of cash-like assets.

Before considering whether to move out of your workplace pension's default fund, make sure that your designated retirement age is what you intend. For example, if you intend to work beyond your state pension age, let your pension scheme know so that your pot is not derisked too early and potentially misses out on years of growth.

Some schemes might also offer different default options depending on whether you intend to take the pension via income drawdown or use it to buy an annuity. If you intend to use drawdown, you might want a higher focus on growth assets because a significant portion of them will be invested beyond the age at which you retire.

Should you opt out?

About nine in 10 people who are enrolled in a DC workplace pension scheme keep their investments in the default strategy designed by the pension provider. But Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, says that it is “wise for everybody” to at least review whether the default strategy works for them. Default strategies are based on the needs of typical scheme members and aim to cater for a range of ages, risk appetites and income levels. “If you are bang in the middle of all of those, the default strategy is probably good for you," he says. "But if you are towards the end of one of those extremes, you probably will benefit from looking at other options within your pension plan.”

Reasons to opt out of a default strategy include wanting to take more or less risk, or something specific that a default strategy does not offer. The PPI argued in a 2022 report, Could DC pension default investment strategies better meet the needs of members?, that people who could benefit from an increased focus on higher returns than those delivered by standard DC default investment strategies include higher earners and those who don’t rely on their workplace DC pension for the bulk of their retirement income. This might be, for example, because their pot is small or they also have a final salary pension. Investors who fall into these categories could tolerate higher levels of volatility and risk within their DC pensions.

But if you plan to retire early, have no additional savings or intend to buy an annuity, you are likely to benefit from a bigger focus on reduced volatility. The PPI's report suggests that in the future pension schemes could use members’ data to make DC default investment strategies more tailored or highlight members who might benefit from self-select investment strategies so they can prompt them to opt for these.

Whether you should move out of your workplace pension's default fund will depend on your personal circumstances and what default strategy your provider offers. Hollands says that if, for example, you are a young investor who won’t touch their pension for 40 years, a more adventurous investment approach than the default fund might offer the scope for higher returns over the long term. But Stewart adds that while many default strategies include diversifying assets such as property, a few allocate young savers 100 per cent to equities. And over the past few years, default strategies have increased their focus on growth, although you should review yours to gauge whether it is enough or too much for your personal requirements.

Within a default strategy, “the judgement of risk appetite is usually driven by what strategy is expected to deliver the best retirement outcome with a reasonable level of certainty", says Stewart. Your personal attitude to risk is not taken into account, so you do not need to consider how it might skew your investment choices. But if you opt out, you will need to consider your risk attitude and other biases you might have.

Making your own choices

If you're a keen investor, you might also want more control over your pension assets. For example, default strategies often favour passive investments and may only invest in funds managed by the pension provider’s in-house team. If you want your pension to have the chance of outperforming broad indices, see what active funds your scheme offers, bearing in mind that their higher fees detract from returns.

Pension funds often focus heavily on explaining their default strategies, which the majority of their members will stay invested in. But they usually have a decent range of alternatives available for those who decide to pick their own funds, although these are less advertised. Making the switch is relatively straightforward and can often be done online.

If you switch out of your workplace pension's default fund, your investment decisions will have a major impact on your retirement outcome. Khalaf says that common mistakes include taking too much or too little risk, picking the wrong fund managers and not diversifying adequately. “You need to do a bit of research and review the investments every now and again," he adds. "You have to put more work into it, but the potential reward is that you get a bigger pension."

Because of this, rather than moving all your savings out of your pension scheme's default fund, you could switch out a portion them and see how you get along before deciding what to do with the rest.

Time to be vocal?

Although opting out of your pension scheme's default strategy gives you more flexibility, the range of alternative investments on offer might be limited. For example, while ethical and green investments are increasingly becoming a major area of focus, not all schemes offer a wide range of them. And although the government is encouraging pension schemes to invest more in alternative assets such as infrastructure and some already include them in their default strategies, they are not widely available.

If you care about an issue your pension scheme is not addressing, it's worth raising it. When advising employers on pension matters “we genuinely do consider and listen to feedback, and quite often make changes as a result”, says Stewart.

You can usually provide feedback on your pension scheme's investments via your employer’s human resources department.