/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

Trident is a smart play on battery metals

A commodities royalty group is selling assets for substantial gains and making astute acquisitions, too
Trident is a smart play on battery metals
May 15, 2023

During commodity bull runs, mining companies are exposed to inflationary cost pressures, capital cost overruns, equity dilution and misguided merger and acquisition (M&A) activity as bullish management strives to expand near-term production to take advantage of high commodity prices.

Bearing this in mind, an alternative way to gain exposure to commodity prices – while being largely insulated from the issues associated with direct equity ownership – is through royalty streams. Royalties typically earn a percentage of turnover from the production of commodities, providing direct exposure to commodity prices without direct exposure to operating and other expenses, and so have a lower risk profile than mining equities. Royalty companies have historically outperformed mining equities, too.

Importantly, capital and exploration expenditures by operators often benefit a royalty holder by extending the life of mines, boosting production rates and progressing development assets towards production without cost to the royalty holder. Producing royalties also tends to deliver strong cash returns, which can be leveraged through relatively lower-cost debt and underpin dividends to shareholders of royalty companies.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data