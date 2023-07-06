A growth-focused trust, trading at a discount

With most investment trusts trading at a discount to net asset value (NAV), it is harder than ever to tell traps from opportunities, as private equity trusts' shareholders can attest. But investors in Polar Capital Global Healthcare (PCGH) have a better chance than most of seeing the gap disappear thanks to the fixed life of the trust.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points High-conviction portfolio

NAV discount likely to close

Resilient sector in a downturn

Top performer among peers Bear points More cautious than peers

Hasn’t always beaten its benchmark

PCGH is a growth-focused trust investing in global healthcare companies and is due to run until 2025. When the time comes, in the absence of any other options, the trust will be wound up and the assets liquidated.