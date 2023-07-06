Top 50 ETFs 2023: Core ETFs

We run through the ETF mainstays for a portfolio

Cost considerations, among other things, have prompted some changes since last year

CORE ETFS

UK EQUITIES (3 ETFs)

Domestic shares have had mixed fortunes in the past six months: the blue-chip FTSE 100 index is up nearly 7 per cent over the year to 27 June, but its small and mid-cap focused peers are still nursing small losses after a bruising 2022, and many companies remain undervalued, leaving their boards frustrated and contributing to a dearth of IPOs.

Putting that gloom aside, investors still have plenty of reason to include a chunky UK allocation in their portfolios, and some good options are available in the ETF space.

FTSE 100 shares are lagging some other markets so far in 2023, but as mentioned their one-year performance is respectable and this ETF meets all the key criteria for those wanting to track this index. It comes at a rock-bottom price of 0.07 per cent and offers a good level of liquidity thanks to its size, with its assets standing at around £10.8bn as of late June. That should keep trading spreads tight and any additional costs low.

The FTSE 100 continues to stand out as a market for income-seekers, and this fund came with a 12-month trailing yield of 3.9 per cent on 26 June, slightly higher than the 3.8 per cent reading when we last compiled this list.

The share class listed here is distributing, meaning investors will receive those dividends rather than seeing them reinvested. That’s an attractive prospect for many an income investor, although it is worth noting that bonds, as well as various alternative asset classes, can actually now offer higher yields following a volatile 2022.

Investors should generally not expect to pay a headline fee of more than 0.1 per cent for a large fund that tracks an established index, and that’s reflected in the extremely low fee on the iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF. This Lyxor ETF continues to do even better on the cost front, charging just 0.04 per cent for a broader form of exposure to the UK equity market. It recently had 274 holdings, with the Morningstar UK index it tracks targeting the top 97 per cent of domestic shares by market capitalisation.

The Lyxor fund tracks a lesser-known index but remains extremely competitive on price and offers a broader exposure than ISF while also commanding a decent level of assets, amounting to nearly £340mn at the end of May. Like ISF, it recently came with a 3.9 per cent historic dividend yield, and it’s worth noting LCUK is also a distribution share class.

Attractive as that yield is, it does once again point to a structural problem with the fund: our judges have previously warned that it has less exposure to the mid-cap space than some might assume, raising questions about whether it can really capture longer-term gains from the FTSE 250. A list of the fund’s top 10 holdings, which made up just shy of 48 per cent of assets on 23 June, is dominated by large-cap stalwarts such as AstraZeneca (AZN), Shell (SHEL) and HSBC (HSBC). It’s worth noting that this fund has performed fairly similarly to ISF in recent calendar years.

Readers may therefore still prefer the breadth of an All-Share tracker, or seek to match up the likes of ISF or LCUK with small and mid-cap funds. For now, we keep LCUK in the list as an extremely cheap play on domestic shares.

The rise of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations has driven some changes in the list in recent years, with the introduction of ESG funds to the Core equity categories in 2020 and then replacements that take a stricter approach being added in the following year. Where possible, we continue to opt for funds that follow MSCI’s SRI range of indices, which select the best 25 per cent of a market by ESG criteria and are viewed as more stringent than many rivals.

It comes with a mouthful of a name, but this Amundi fund offers an ESG slant on the UK, focusing on the best companies in the MSCI UK IMI index as judged by ESG scores. It excludes companies in areas such as nuclear power, tobacco, alcohol and gambling.

A focus on the best companies in given sectors means some perhaps unwelcome names can crop up: Rio Tinto (RIO) still features in the fund, although much less prominently than it has done in the past. It’s also worth noting that this fund, like some other ESG offerings, can look pretty concentrated for an all-share tracker by some measures, with 68 holdings at the end of May. Its top 10 holdings made up nearly 44 per cent of the portfolio at the time.

More generally, investors may well favour more selectivity when it comes to ESG, either by backing an active fund or picking their own shares.

US EQUITIES (3 ETFs)

Calling the demise of the US equity majors has proved a fool’s game for much of the past decade, and the market has certainly roared back to life this year after a difficult 2022. Some familiar concerns have emerged, however, with investors worrying that seven stocks and a good helping of exuberance have driven recent gains in the S&P 500. Worries aside, the index remains the world’s leading equity market and intriguing territory for stockpickers. Our three core ETFs offer some different ways to access the US.

One of the least contentious names on the list, this fund easily ticks all the right boxes. It focuses on the S&P 500, charges a low fee of 0.07 per cent and comes with an enormous level of assets, promising decent liquidity.

The usual caveats apply: the S&P 500 comes with a chunky level of exposure to tech giants such as Apple (US:AAPL) and Microsoft (US:MSFT), which between them made up more than 14 per cent of the portfolio on 26 June. Investors are certainly backing a market led by a few big names, and it’s worth remembering these names can also feature prominently in global, thematic and tech funds, creating the possibility of overlap.

Much like market timing, currency hedging can easily go wrong, depriving investors of potential gains. We therefore tend to make the case for constructing a portfolio that is diversified by geography (and currency), something that should ultimately offset the effects of foreign exchange shifts over time.

Having said that, we appreciate that some investors may have strong views on particular currency trends, prompting a desire for currency-hedged share classes. When it comes to the US dollar versus sterling, currency trends are certainly relevant. The pound has recovered strongly versus the greenback since late last year, diminishing the value of dollar returns for a UK investor. If sterling’s recovery continues, hedging would help to offset some of the pain.

We previously favoured an Xtrackers ETF for sterling-hedged US exposure, given the fund was large and came with a competitive 0.09 per cent fee. However, as one of our panel notes, the Xtrackers product can come with much wider trading spreads than this iShares option, incurring greater costs.

The iShares share class comes with a slightly higher ongoing fee of 0.1 per cent, but much tighter trading spreads should make that worth paying.

As with many sterling-hedged share classes, it’s worth noting that GSPX distributes its dividend income to investors rather than reinvesting it.

In keeping with our preference elsewhere, we opt for an ESG option that follows an index from MSCI’s SRI range. The fund also ticks some other important boxes: it’s large and liquid and comes with a reasonable price tag of 0.2 per cent. It’s worth noting that adding a greater level of complexity to a ‘vanilla’ ETF – be it currency hedging or an ESG lens, for example – can translate into a higher fee.

ESG versions of indices can differ substantially from their parents, and in the US that can mean much less of a focus on the big tech stocks. SUUS had a 14 per cent allocation to the information technology sector on 26 June, compared with CSP1’s much meatier 27.9 per cent. Not one of the so-called Faang stocks featured in this ESG-minded fund, although its biggest positions were admittedly in market stalwarts Tesla (US:TSLA) and Microsoft (US:MSFT). In terms of sector exposures, SUUS recently had a decent weighting to healthcare and financials.

In shying away from big tech, we should expect SUUS to perform very differently from a conventional US equity tracker. What’s interesting is that this doesn’t appear to have been the case so far: the fund lost 8.5 per cent in sterling terms last year, a very similar result to the 8.1 per cent hit taken by CSP1. Meanwhile, the MSCI USA SRI fund was up some 6.2 per cent for 2023 as we neared the end of June, putting it not so far behind the 7.4 per cent gain enjoyed by the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF.

Dropped Xtrackers S&P 500 ETF GBP Hedged (XDPG) As mentioned earlier, this fund exits the list to make way for an option with much tighter trading spreads and hopefully a lower overall cost of investing.

GLOBAL EQUITIES (4 ETFs)

A global tracker can serve as the mainstay of many a portfolio, and like a conventional US passive it can be very hard for stockpickers to beat. And yet such funds tend to be less global than we might assume, given that US equities make up around two-thirds of the widely followed MSCI World index. That index, like the S&P 500, has a chunky level of exposure to the US tech giants.

Investors may therefore wish to add some balance by using dedicated regional equity funds alongside a global tracker, or by simply selecting a range of regional funds rather than using a global option at all.

It’s also worth noting that the MSCI World index is limited to developed markets. To expand the selection, we have added an MSCI All Country World tracker, which adds some exposure to the emerging markets, even if it retains a big bias to both the US and developed markets more generally.

This fund has some of the traits that commonly appear in our core category: it’s large, competitively priced with a 0.15 per cent fee and tracks an established index. However, as noted earlier, that index is somewhat skewed, with nearly 70 per cent of the fund’s assets in US equities at the end of May and a decent level of focus on the US tech majors. Individual country allocations outside of the US tend to be fairly small, with the next largest, Japan, making up just 6.1 per cent of the portfolio.

We mentioned that investors may wish to hedge US dollar exposure back to sterling in case the latter continues to strengthen, and that’s certainly a relevant concern when it comes to a global tracker. This fund is a good option, with a substantial level of assets promising good liquidity.

Having said that, we have noted before that investors might take issue with the price tag. Much as you should expect a hedged product to be more expensive, this fund’s 0.3 per cent ongoing fee is double that of the unhedged HSBC ETF above. That compares pretty unfavourably with the 0.09 per cent fee on the hedged US equity product in our list. With MSCI World’s heavy US exposure in mind, it could be worth considering instead using the hedged US equity ETF and investing in dedicated regional equity funds alongside that.

With a good level of scale and a 0.2 per cent fee, this looks attractive as an ESG option. When it comes to portfolio composition it still has a chunky allocation to the US, which accounted for 63.7 per cent of assets on 23 June.

However big tech has much less of a presence than in a conventional global equity tracker, with none of the Faang stocks featuring in this ETF. Like its MSCI USA equivalent, it recently listed Tesla and Microsoft as its two biggest positions, however.

A number of this year’s expert panellists were keen to introduce an all-country global tracker, given that it includes some exposure to emerging markets and offers slightly greater diversification than an MSCI World fund. Here we have opted for the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (SSAC), which is both large and reasonably cheap, with a 0.2 per cent fee. It still has a big skew to the US, which made up 61.5 per cent of the fund on 26 June, but does also have small allocations to China, South Korea and Taiwan.

This may not be enough diversification for some, and as with an MSCI World tracker, investors may again wish to complement it with dedicated regional allocations – or simply build a portfolio of regional funds instead. However, the appeal of a global fund as a core holding is indisputable.

JAPAN EQUITIES (3 ETFs)

Japanese equities have had a fierce resurgence so far in 2023, providing some respite to investors after a couple of fairly dismal years of performance. The region often fails to excite investors though it does have certain points of interest, from its focus on robotics and automation to a long-running series of corporate reforms that should improve dividend payouts over time. For those who want an allocation we have outlined three core options.

Like many of the core options this fund failed to stir any strong negative feelings among the panel. It’s large, comes with an attractive 0.15 per cent fee and has a good level of diversification with 1,090 holdings on 27 June. The fund has benefited from the recent upswing for Japanese equities, with a 6.6 per cent total return for 2023 as of late June.

Familiar names such as Toyota (JP:7203) and Sony (JP:6758) grace the list of this ETF’s top holdings and the fund recently had big allocations to sectors such as industrials, consumer discretionary and information technology.

Substantial tracking error, where the returns from a passive fund significantly deviate from those of the underlying index, is a good reason to call time on a tracker. Fortunately this issue seems to crop up rarely nowadays, but this year it has prompted one change in our list.

Our panellists have previously been big fans of the Lyxor Core MSCI Japan ETF GBP Hedged (LCJG), but two warned this time round that the fund had run into a notable degree of tracking error thanks to issues related to currency hedging.

Lyxor could well resolve this issue over time. But for now we swap out the fund for the UBS MSCI Japan ETF GBP Hedged (UB0D), which while charging a higher fee of 0.29 per cent should serve as a decent alternative for now.

Once again we favour an ESG fund tracking one of MSCI’s SRI indices. This fund charges a reasonable 0.2 per cent fee, although its ESG focus looks to have introduced a degree of greater concentration: the ETF had 55 holdings on 27 June, a big drop from the 237 companies in the MSCI Japan index at the end of May. The fund recently had big weightings to the industrials and information technology sectors, and has a somewhat lighter allocation to the consumer discretionary space than the MSCI Japan index. It’s also worth noting that investors in the fund have been sacrificing performance in the name of their ESG preferences in the short term: the fund lost 8.1 per cent on a sterling basis in 2022, a slightly heavier loss than the 6.1 per cent fall for the MSCI Japan index. As of late June the ETF had made a modest 1.4 per cent return in 2023, lagging the MSCI Japan’s 8.1 per cent bounceback.

Dropped Lyxor Core MSCI Japan ETF GBP Hedged (LCJG) As noted, this exits the list for the time being because of tracking error.

EUROPE EQUITIES (3 ETFs)

European shares have rebounded nicely so far this year, with the FTSE Europe ex UK index up some 6.3 per cent in sterling terms for 2023 as of late June – welcome news after a 10 per cent fall in 2022.

Investors might continue to view this as a troubled investment region where stockpicking is the best way forward, but plenty of options exist when it comes to taking the passive route.

One of just three Vanguard products on the list, this fund charges just 0.1 per cent for a fairly broad form of exposure to the region. It held 453 stocks at the end of May, with a spread of different sector and geographic allocations and the top 10 holdings making up just 26.2 per cent of the portfolio.

France accounted for 23.4 per cent of the portfolio at the end of May, with 19.9 per cent in Switzerland, 17 per cent in Germany and 9.5 per cent in the Netherlands. Its biggest sector allocations were to industrials, healthcare and financials, while some of the top holdings may well be familiar to fans of European stocks and funds - think Nestle (CH:NESN), ASML (NL:ASML) and Novo Nordisk (DK:NOVO.B), among others.

Specialists can sometimes disagree about the best forms of exposure to Europe, with indices varying both by the countries included and the allocations afforded to each. But we like this fund for its breadth, a competitive fee and the fact it remains large and liquid.

This is still a fairly cheap way to get European exposure hedged back to sterling, with the fund’s fee coming to just 0.12 per cent. However as mentioned investors can disagree about the best ways to target a region, and this is a case in point.

The fund’s underlying index excludes Switzerland, meaning VERX mainstays such as Nestle are totally absent from this portfolio. Such exclusions also tend to bump up allocations elsewhere, with France accounting for 36.4 per cent of the fund on 27 June and Germany making up 25.4 per cent. However it is well diversified in other respects, with 228 holdings and only two positions each accounting for more than 3 per cent of assets.

This fund offers an ESG-minded take on Europe for an attractive fee of 0.22 per cent, though once again investors are making a call on exactly where in the region they are invested. Switzerland is again absent, and the fund is relatively concentrated with 75 index constituents.

Its biggest weightings are to the consumer discretionary, financial services and information technology sectors.

We’ve noted before that one panellist would prefer us to pick a fund tracking an SRI version of the MSCI Europe index, with the iShares MSCI Europe SRI ETF (IESG) going for an attractive 0.2 per cent headline fee.

Our reason for not doing so is that the MSCI Europe SRI fund includes a chunky allocation to the UK, making up 15.4 per cent of the portfolio on 27 June. We feel this allocation – which can also be found in some popular active European equity funds – could muddle an investor’s asset allocation mix.

ASIA/EMERGING MARKET EQUITIES (2 ETFs)

Investing in Asia and the emerging markets comes with a compelling narrative, but using a tracker often involves a big allocation to China, which has become especially controversial in recent years. With some even deeming China “uninvestable” after recent regulatory shocks, certain investors will want a different route into Asia.

We previously sought to deal with this issue by having an Asia Pacific ex-Japan category populated by the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ex-Japan ETF (CPJ1), which predominantly invests in Australia. This served as a complement to a more conventional tracker sitting in our emerging markets category.

Australia has performed well in recent times but panellist David Liddell argued that it made little sense to have an ETF primarily dedicated to this fairly niche market in the list. We agree, and have decided to drop the fund and create one category for Asian and emerging market funds. We have also introduced a fund that focuses on the region but deliberately excludes China in the Satellite section of this list.

This remains a pretty straightforward choice for those investors happy to include a slug of China exposure in their emerging market allocation. The fund is large, comes with a price tag of just 0.18 per cent and offers a substantial level of diversification with 3,156 holdings on 27 June.

Its top 10 holdings come with notable but not excessively large positions: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TW:2330) made up 5.8 per cent of the fund in late June, followed by Tencent (HK:700) on 3.5 per cent.

China’s presence remains significant, if less so than it has been in earlier times. It made up 26.7 per cent of the portfolio, followed by Taiwan on 16.3 and India on 15.5 per cent.

Like some other iShares trackers the fund boosts its returns using securities lending. This amounted to 0.11 per cent worth of returns for the year to the end of March.

It’s not obvious from the name but this fund also tracks an index from the stricter MSCI SRI range, for a 0.25 per cent fee. It also has a good level of diversification in some respects, with 345 holdings at the end of May.

However it runs into some of the usual concentration problems that can come with emerging market funds: this ETF had nearly 30 per cent of its assets in China and 23.4 per cent in Taiwan. Some of the emerging market favourite stocks are also very present here, with TSMC and Tencent making up more than a fifth of the portfolio.

BONDS (4 ETFs)

Once regarded as a sleepy asset class, bonds have grabbed plenty of attention in recent times. Government bonds hit the buffers last year in the face of rising inflation and interest rates – but painful price falls have resulted in some juicy yields.

To cite a couple of widely followed examples, the UK 10-year gilt offered a yield of 4.3 per cent on 29 June, with the equivalent US Treasury on 3.8. Volatile as they have been lately, these assets tend to be viewed as “safe”, and the yields they offer pose real competition to other income-producing assets such as equities and alternatives. With yields now having more room to fall, in the event of a market shock bonds might also return to their traditional role as a hedge against falling equity markets.

Our core bond fund list continues to offer funds that act as a source of broad exposure to the asset class. The satellite bond category is also worth checking, with its focus on funds that should hold up better amid rising rates, among other things.

This ETF still comes with much to recommend it. Like many of our core picks it’s large, liquid and especially competitive on price thanks to its 0.05 per cent fee. The fund provides exposure to a basket of UK government bonds with different levels of maturity.

That should appeal for some of the reasons outlined above. The fund recently came with a very attractive 4.7 per cent yield, and as mentioned developed market government bonds should hopefully rise in price when investors next panic and equity markets fall. But we should remember that government bonds are not immune to volatility, and more pain could be due as we work through an environment of sticky inflation and rising rates. To illustrate how bad things can get, this fund posted a loss of nearly 24 per cent in 2022 and was down by some 3.4 per cent for 2023 as we approached the middle of the year.

We should also note that fund literature states the fee has only been “temporarily decreased” to 0.05 per cent, with a target fee of 0.07 back in force from December 2023. That, however, is still a very competitive price.

This fund entered the list in 2020 amid concerns that inflation might be brewing. However it’s worth noting that index-linked bonds are strange beasts: they perform well as inflation expectations build but can also come with high levels of duration, or sensitivity to interest rate changes - making them vulnerable in times of monetary tightening. That in part explains the woes of this fund, which lost nearly 35 per cent last year.

We leave the fund in the list as an option, should investors wish to back inflation-linked bonds in future. It’s large, liquid and charges just 0.1 per cent. However investors might instead be tempted to back so-called nominal government bonds instead via the likes of GILS.

Putting our earlier claims about the superior merits of currency diversification to one side, investors might be even more tempted to hedge out currency movements with bonds than with equities. Panellist David Liddell, for one, has previously argued that hedging can be more important for bond investors because fixed-income returns can be “easily wiped out” if foreign exchange movements go against them. That could undo their supposed role as a portfolio stabiliser.

With that in mind, we stick with a hedged share class of this fund, which had a fair amount of exposure to the US at the end of June. More generally the fund offers very broad exposure to more defensive bonds, including the likes of government debt, from around the world.

It had nearly 13,000 holdings in late June, and a fee of 0.1 per cent. The fund struggled somewhat in 2022, racking up a sterling loss of nearly 6 per cent, but that looks fairly inoffensive in the context of the sell-off witnessed in the UK government bond space and across many other asset classes. In other ways it looks less attractive than some of our other core options, however: the fund’s 12-month trailing yield came to just 1.7 per cent on 27 June.

Seen as another defensive form of fixed income, investment-grade corporate bonds tend to have a decent level of correlation to government debt. With that in mind, it’s unsurprising that this fund was down by some 19 per cent in 2022. Looking on the bright side, it recently came with an attractive 12-month trailing yield of 3.6 per cent and could well be due some better times.

The fund continues to meet our usual criteria, with a charge of 0.2 per cent and a good level of scale. Like others in the list this fund is extremely diversified, with 496 holdings on 27 June. It had a mixture of sector allocations, including a chunky 36 per cent weighting to banking.