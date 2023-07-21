'How should we invest a £320,000 inheritance?'

Our reader want to know what to go about investing an inheritance

They have limited investment experience and would like to buy a house in about a decade

They hope to minimise their tax liability

Reader Portfolio Eleanor and Charlotte 21 and 19 Description Isas invested in equities; cash lump sum to invest Objectives Maximise returns above inflation, buy a house in 10 years, reduce tax liability Portfolio type Investing for goals

Deciding what to do with a lump sum is a complex decision with financial planning and investment strategy implications. Whether you are an investment veteran or just starting out, it can often feel overwhelming and be emotionally, as well as financially, taxing.