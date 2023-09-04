The better way to hunt for value

At the turn of the century, a Stanford University accounting professor named Joseph Piotroski was wrestling with the topic of value investing.

By that time, academic research had demonstrated the edge investors could get from buying shares with high book-to-market values (also known as lower price-to-book values). But as Piotroski noted, this strategy often relied on the outsized performance of a handful of cheap names while tolerating the “poor performance of many deteriorating companies”.

Concerned that most high book-to-market companies produced negative market-adjusted returns two years after their purchase, Piotroski set about devising a method to trim the considerable fat across the universe of value stocks.

His answer, provided in the seminal 2000 paper Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers, outlines a method to combine high book-to-market stocks with measures of corporate resilience. When backdated and applied in a long-short portfolio, Piotroski found that these nine tests – which produce what he termed the ‘F-Score’ – easily beat the market and would have produced an average annual return of 23 per cent between 1976 and 1996.

Our F-Score Value Hunt screen, now approaching a decade of service, adapts Piotroski’s methodology by keeping the F-Score, but substituting the focus on low P/BV ratios for other tests of cheapness. Because Piotroski found that his methodology was most successful when screening smaller and medium-sized firms, our version pays more attention to smaller UK share indices than most screens run by Investors' Chronicle.

2022 performance Name Total Return (30 Aug 2022 - 30 Aug 2023) FTSE All-Share 4.5 Value Hunt All Share 2.7 FTSE Small Cap -0.7 Value Hunt Small Cap -1.1 Aim All-Share -14.9 Value Hunt Aim -5.2 FTSE AllSh/SmCap/Aim -3.7 Value Hunt (3-screen split) -1.2 Value Hunt (Equal-Weight) -1.5 Source: Refinitiv Datastream

As with the 2021 batch, last year’s cohort collectively beat the screen’s benchmark, which is a three-way average of the FTSE All-Share, All-Small and Aim All-Share indices. However, another disappointing outing from the Aim selections meant the overall performance couldn’t escape the dire two-year trend in small caps, and the 2022 selections ultimately generated a 1.5 per cent negative total return.

This brings the screen’s cumulative return, based on annual reshuffles and equally weighted across all stocks selected, to 104 per cent since 2014. The combined return from the indices over the same period is now 48 per cent.

This headline return falls to a much more mediocre 78 per cent if we factor in annual charges of around 1.5 per cent, to better reflect the theoretical cost of buying dozens of illiquid stocks every 12 months. However, this tally masks the wide dispersion of returns within the sub-screens.

While selections from the FTSE All-Share have struggled to outpace the main market, the all-time return from the Small Cap index – those companies and investment trusts that aren’t big enough for inclusion in the FTSE 350 – has been a commendable 168 per cent. That equates to an 11.6 per cent average annual return and represents the largest outperformance of any of the sub-screens.

That said, a special mention needs to be given to the Aim version of the screen, whose 2022 selections came in almost 10 percentage points ahead of the junior market’s aggregate return. Granted, the abysmal returns from the Aim All-Share do not set any kind of a bar to aim for (which is just one reason why no index funds track its 700-odd constituents). But the Value Hunt screen’s ability to land an 80 per cent nine-year return from this rather stagnant pool suggests it possesses some powers of differentiation.

The methodology The F-Score combines nine fundamental factors to select stocks whose improving operational performance is not reliant on outside financing. Critically, all tests are backward-looking accounting measures that can be gleaned from published figures, meaning the screen puts its faith in audited statements rather than analysts’ crystal-ball gazing. The criteria are as follows: ■ Positive profit after tax, excluding exceptional items. ■ Positive cash from operations. ■ Profits after tax excluding exceptional items up on the previous year, which professor Piotroski highlights as being of particular importance as a signal that a company may be in recovery mode and in the process of rerating. ■ Cash from operations higher than profit after tax, excluding exceptional items, which indicates an ability to convert accounting profit into actual cash. ■ Gearing (net debt as a percentage of net assets) down on the preceding year, which suggests that the company has not had to look for external sources of finance. ■ A current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) up on the preceding year, which suggests that the company's ability to service upcoming financial obligations is improving. ■ No new shares issued over the past year, which again suggests that the company has not had to look for external sources of finance. ■ Gross margins have risen in the past year. ■ Improving capital turn (turnover as a proportion of net assets), which suggests greater productivity. Piotroski considered any company fulfilling eight or more of the criteria as having a high F-Score, a hurdle he used in combination with P/BV ratios in his back-tested long-short strategy. Our Value Hunt screen differs by ignoring P/BV and instead combining a high F-Score with stocks that are among the cheapest quarter of the above indices, each of which are screened separately. ‘Cheapest’ here is defined as one or more of the following tests: Dividend yield (DY); Price/earnings ratio based on rolling 12-month forecasts (Fwd PE +12mth); Enterprise value to sales (EV/S); and Genuine Value (GV) ratio, which is like a price/earnings growth (PEG) ratio but factoring in dividends and debt to the valuation.

This year, the screen has again highlighted 53 stocks, including seven that appear in both the FTSE All-Share and FTSE Small Cap screens. Like all screens in these pages, these are best thought of as a source of investing ideas, rather than a pre-made portfolio. Details of these stocks can be found in the table below, and in much greater depth in its downloadable version.