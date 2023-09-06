Secure a 13% free cash flow yield

First-half adjusted pre-tax profit rises 13 per cent to £33mn

17 per cent higher revenue of £290mn

EPS up 11 per cent to 4p

Net debt cut 15 per cent to £183mn

Leverage ratio reduced 25 per cent to 1.69 times

Forecast free cash flow yields of 13 per cent (2023) and 17 per cent (2024)

SigmaRoc (SRC:54p), a group pursuing a buy-and-build strategy in the heavy building materials sector, previewed its robust interim results at the pre-close trading update in late July (‘A building company worth backing’, 24 July 2023).

Earnings and cash flow guidance remain unchanged, implying the shares are rated on a modest price/earnings (PE) ratio of 7.2 and offer a thumping 13 per cent free cash flow yield (FCF) for the current year based on forecasts from brokerage Peel Hunt. The solid cash flow is paying down borrowings, which could be slashed by 12 per cent in the second half to close this year at £161mn. This implies a leverage ratio of below 1.5 times cash profit estimates. Moreover, Peel Hunt predicts SigmaRoc could generate FCF of £63mn in 2024, or 17 per cent of its current market capitalisation, thus offering scope to further deleverage the balance sheet as well as funding further bolt-on earnings-accretive acquisitions.