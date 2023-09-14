A bargain way to play both sides of the automotive shift

Given its excellence in brewing and chocolate-making, it might not be a surprise to learn that Belgium’s processing skills have spawned other sources of national industrial expertise.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Multiple earnings sources

Cheap versus five-year average

Batteries specialisation

Market barriers to entry Bear points Auto industry struggles

High capital spending requirements

As well as recycling group Renewi (RWI) – which has a big presence in the country – the European state is home to one of the world’s top midstream chemical processing and metal refining companies. The two areas are more closely related than you might think. When it comes to lithium, the market is so specialised and dependent on product consistency that it is more closely linked to chemicals than a copper or nickel supply chain.