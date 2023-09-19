small companies

A robust outlook makes this legal stock a buy

A cash-rich provider of litigation financing has reported record results and could deliver another year of growth
September 19, 2023
  • Net profit up 145 per cent to record A$21.8mn (£11.3mn)
  • EPS of 29.5¢ (15.4p)
  • NAV up 27 per cent to A$124.3mn
  • 2.25p a share final dividend declared

Litigation Capital Management (LIT:117p), a provider of litigation financing, has reported record results buoyed by settlements from its directly held portfolio as well as bumper fees earned from third-party funds.

The performance of both the group and the fund interests made for a good read. The third-party funds delivered A$70.2mn (£36.5mn) of post-tax profit and a hefty $24.6mn of performance fees for LCM, which receives 25 per cent of profit on each fund investment over a soft hurdle rate of 8 per cent. The group also earns an outperformance return fee of 35 per cent over an internal rate of return (IRR) of 20 per cent, so providing an attractive income stream to complement realisations from its own directly held portfolio.

