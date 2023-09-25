'Can I use a 'help to buy' Isa if I own part of my Dad's house?'

I am purchasing my first house using a Help to Buy individual savings account (Isa). However, most of the funds for the house purchase are being supplied by my father via a gift worth 97 per cent of the price of the house, although it will be held in my name alone.

My father owns a home, small business and flat above the business premises. He is selling the business and flat, which have a combined value of around £100,000, and only his name is on the deeds of these assets. He also plans to sell his home, which is worth around £90,000, at a later stage but intends to add my name to its deeds in the meantime.

If we do these things, what are the tax consequences? Would I be liable as a first-time buyer for further tax if my name is added to my father's home’s deeds? And, if this is the case, is there a period of time after which my name can be added to my father's home’s deeds without incurring additional tax?

Or what would be the benefits and disadvantages of my father leaving his property to me in his will rather than naming me on the deeds? PB