small companies

Will MicroSalt whet investors’ appetite?

A company commercialising a patented technology to produce full-flavour, low-sodium salt is planning an IPO
October 3, 2023
  • Aim IPO to raise £10mn-£15mn
  • PrimaryBid offer closes on 6 October
  • Dealings start on 18 October

Microsalt (AIM:SALT), a company that is commercialising a patented technology to produce full-flavour, low-sodium salt for food manufacturers and consumers, is raising £10mn-£15mn in an Aim IPO.

Alongside an institutional placing, retail investors can participate in a £2.5mn PrimaryBid Offer directly through its website or app, or through retail platforms including AJ Bell and Hargreaves Lansdown. The minimum subscription is £500 and the offer price will be determined by the book-building process in the institutional offer.

